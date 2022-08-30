Liz Truss Bailed On Her BBC Interview And People Are Already Guessing What She'll Cancel As PM

Liz Truss is under fire for pulling out of a BBC interview last minute Joe Giddens - PA Images via Getty Images

Liz Truss cancelled her BBC interview hours before it was set to be broadcast this week, leaving her critics to speculate over just what her first act as prime minister might be.

The frontrunner in the race to be Boris Johnson’s successor, Truss is widely expected to be elected to No.10 by the Conservative Party members on September 5.

Advertisement

However, her campaign has not been entirely smooth-sailing.

On Monday, her team decided to pull out of the pre-arranged interview with BBC journalist Nick Robinson, shortly before it was due to air on Tuesday.

Reportedly, she could no longer spare the time to appear on “Our Next Prime Minister”.

Her opponent Rishi Sunak had completed his interview with Robinson almost three weeks before, on August 10.

Pulling out of the interview means she is now likely to end the leadership contest without a single in-depth sit-down interview on TV or radio under her belt.

Advertisement

Unsurprisingly, Truss’ no-show did not land well among her critics, with many Twitter users pointing out that dodging scrutiny does not exactly bode well for someone who is pipped to face criticism every week during Prime Minister’s Questions (PMQs).

#r4today Liz Truss can run,but she won't be able to hide from PMQs if she becomes leader. — EssoExeter (@EssoExeter) August 30, 2022

Is Truss going to pull out of PMQs every week, do you think? — Anne Greensmith 💙 (@snowleopardess) August 29, 2022

Liz Truss can run but she can't really hide. Looking forward to PMqs 😉 — Jacqui O ❤️🇪🇺🇮🇪☘️3.5% #FBPE #BLM #Johnsonout (@ladyjacq66) August 29, 2022

Liz Truss can “no longer spare time” for an interview with Nick Robinson, one week before likely becoming Prime Minister



PMQs? We’re gonna need a bigger fridge#ToriesDestroyingOurCountry #ToriesOut54 #LizTruss #r4today #EnoughIsEnough #CostOfGreedCrisispic.twitter.com/B6rMDXPPgi — Sara (@SaraKean) August 30, 2022

Advertisement

Wait until she finds out about PMQs https://t.co/ZHJnnl0ITr — Gerard McDermott QC (@McDermottQC) August 29, 2022

She's going to try and cancel PMQs as soon as she's in. I bet ya. https://t.co/E7EaL1r3eV — Alex 💙 (@DuncanTeabag) August 29, 2022

Truss has already refused to outline how she would do to alleviate the worsening cost of living crisis, especially as the energy price cap is set to increase to £3,549 come October 1.

Avoiding such a high-profile interview has sparked further speculation over what Truss’ actual policies might be – and how she will deliver on her promise to “stand up” to Russian president Vladimir Putin.

If Liz Truss won’t face questions, we have to assume she has no answers #R4Today https://t.co/fJkxL45vG7 — Paddington Pat (@paddington_pat) August 30, 2022

Advertisement

Just like Johnson during the last election. Corbyn withstood an @afneil grilling. Johnson backed out. This is the public service broadcaster, and the fact it’s now become engrained future Prime Ministers don’t have to talk to them is another degradation of democracy https://t.co/BzOUacdvyg — Peter Jukes (@peterjukes) August 29, 2022

Apparently she says she will stand up to Putin, but she runs away from @bbcnickrobinson go figure that out 🤷🏻‍♂️ #TrussUnfitToGovern https://t.co/TywSBkSjiX — David (@David57George) August 29, 2022

If she doesn’t have the guts to face a tough interview at the end of a contest she’s already won, she doesn’t have the guts to lead the country. In the words of her heroine, she’s frit. https://t.co/RgeKFDtofy — Jonathan Lis (@jonlis1) August 29, 2022

Seems my new lodger is a chicken. Yum. https://t.co/e3AtSWJXDU — Larry the Cat (@Number10cat) August 29, 2022

Advertisement

Johnson pulled that same stunt before the GE. Maybe a lesson should be learned to interview the leading candidate first. https://t.co/DvckIaPNjb — Alex Andreou (@sturdyAlex) August 29, 2022

If Truss can't handle any tough interviews from the media, how on earth is she going to stand up to Putin and other dictators. https://t.co/om9p3D3Jaa — Stephen Farry MP (@StephenFarryMP) August 29, 2022

And of course, there was speculation whether the reluctance to do another interview stemmed from Truss’ gaffe-prone nature...