Liz Truss Met Some Kids And People Are Loving Their Brutally Honest Remarks

Liz Truss set out to meet some children as part of her campaign to be the next prime minister this week – and people are loving the honest remarks from the kids.

The foreign secretary has made it to the final two in the race to become the next Tory leader, and is facing off against former chancellor Rishi Sunak.

But her critics can’t help noticing that Truss is rather gaffe-prone – her “pork markets” video continues to pop up on social media – and it seems she may have made another memorable PR blunder this week.

The foreign secretary went to Peterborough as part of her campaign trail and met families at a charity centre, to discuss how she could ease the cost of living crisis. The meeting was organised Little Miracles, a charity supports families with children who have additional needs, disabilities, and life-limiting conditions.

The visit – caught on camera by Sky News – seemed to go well initially, as Truss asked how the children how they were and small talk began. But you can always rely on kids to tell it how it is.

“This is so awkward,” one child said.

Speaking to Johnson’s close ally – who admitted on Thursday she didn’t want him to resign – someone else said: “We hate him.”

Truss replied: “Boris is back at 10 Downing Street.”

But the tricky questions from the children kept on coming.

“Have they not kicked him out yet? When are they going to kick him out?” someone else off camera asked.

“Do me a favour, when you become prime minister, evict him.”

Truss did eventually reply: “He will have to move out, at that point, that is true, that is true.”

According to another reporter who attended the visit, another kid asked if Truss would make Larry the cat (the resident pet at No.10) prime minister.

On social media, a lot of people are enjoying the video, with some even saying the children have done a better job than the country’s political journalists.

Little Miracles did seem quite happy with the visit though, later tweeting out a picture of Truss with the children.