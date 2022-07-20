Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss To Battle It Out For Tory Leadership

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss clashed in the ITV leadership debate Jonathan Hordle/ITV via PA Media

Rishi Sunak and Liz Truss will battle it out to be the next Tory leader after making the final run-off in the race to succeed Boris Johnson.

The pair came first and second respectively in the final ballot of Conservative MPs.

It means Penny Morduant has failed in her bid to become the next prime minister.

Former chancellor Sunak received 137 votes, with Truss on 113 and Mordaunt on 105.

The Tory party’s 200,000 members will now decide which of the final two candidates will become their new leader and PM, with the result being announced on September 5.

Advertisement

Mordaunt said: “I want to pay tribute, first and foremost, to the friends and colleagues who backed me. They have been with me every step of the way and I am indebted to them for all their support, ideas and friendship - especially over the last couple of weeks. My thanks go to my team, working all hours god sends behind the scenes. You have been fantastic. And I want to put on record my gratitude to party members and constituents who have been in touch to pledge their support. I will continue to work hard to repay the faith they placed in me.

“I also want to congratulate both Rishi and Liz in getting through to the next stage. I pay tribute to anyone who puts themselves forward for such a demanding role. Politics isn’t easy. It can be a divisive and difficult place. We must all now work together to unify our party and focus on the job that needs to be done.

“I am a One Nation, proud Brexiteer. My campaign put forward a positive vision for the country I love so much, remembering who we are here to serve. Our mission is not only to deliver on what we promised but to win the fight against Labour at the next general election. I hope to play my part in both.”

Thank you for putting your trust in me.



⁰⁰I’m ready to hit the ground from day one.



⁰#LizForLeader pic.twitter.com/bW1mIh6Nxb — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 20, 2022

Advertisement

A spokesperson for Sunak said: “This is a really strong result with a clear mandate from MPs. He will now work night and day to get the mandate from the wider Conservative party family to beat Labour, protect the Union and seize the opportunities of Brexit.

“The choice for members is very simple: who is the best person to beat Labour at the next election? The evidence shows that’s Rishi.”

The result tees up what promises to be a bad-tempered battle for the soul of the Conservative Party.

Sunak and Truss clashed angrily over each other’s record in the last leadership debate on ITV.

Taking aim at Truss’s plans for immediate tax cuts if she wins, former chancellor Sunak said: “This something for nothing economics isn’t Conservative, it’s socialism.”