Liz Truss Pulls Out Of Next Tory Leadership TV Debate

Liz Truss has pulled out of tomorrow night’s Tory leadership TV debate.
Rishi Sunak is also expected to withdraw from the clash, which is due to be broadcast by Sky News.
It comes after the pair repeatedly clashed in last night’s debate on ITV.
The leadership hopefuls also took part in a live debate on Channel 4 on Friday night.
A source close to Truss told HuffPost UK: “It is not the right time to be doing more debates when this part of the contest only has 358 voters. The broadcasters should stop squabbling amongst themselves.
“With more than a dozen hustings already having taken place the voters in this part of the contest have more than had the opportunity to see the contestants.”
A source close to Sunak said he was “unlikely” to do the Sky debate.
“We are happy to do more debates if we get to the next phase,” they said. “We’ve done two in last three days, which I think is enough for this stage.”
The result of the third ballot of Tory MPs will be announced at 8pm, with the last of the five remaining candidates being eliminated.
The final two - who will go forward to a summer-long run-off - will be decided on Wednesday, and Conservative members will then vote on who is their favourite.
Sunak is expected to be in the final two, with Truss, Kemi Badenoch, Penny Mordaunt and Tom Tugendhat fighting it out to be the other candidate.
During last night’s ITV debate, the ill-feeling between Sunak and Truss was apparent, with the pair engaging in a number of highly-damaging spats.
Taking aim at Truss’s plans for immediate tax cuts if she wins, former chancellor Sunak said: “This something for nothing economics isn’t Conservative, it’s socialism.”
The foreign secretary hit back: “Under your plans, we are predicted to have a recession because you have raised tax - it is cutting back on growth, it is preventing companies from investing and it is taking money out of people’s pockets.”
Given the chance to grill one of the other candidates, Sunak took aim at Truss’s colourful political CV.
“My question is for Liz, actually,” he said. “Liz, in your past you’ve been both a Liberal Democrat and a Remainer. I was just wondering which one you regretted most.”
In her response, Truss couldn’t resist a jibe at the former chancellor’s privileged upbringing, saying at the state comprehensive she attended in Leeds, kids didn’t get the “opportunities you might have got at your school Rishi”.
Sky News have been contacted for comment.