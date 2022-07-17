Tory Leadership Race Turns Vicious And Personal Between Rishi Sunak And Liz Truss

Truss told him: “The fact is that raising taxes at this moment will choke off economic growth; it will prevent us getting the revenue we need to pay off the debt.”

Sunak hit back, saying the pandemic damaged the economy and public finances had to be rebuilt.

“I’d love to stand here and say, ‘Look, I’ll cut this tax, that tax and another tax and it will all be OK.’ But you know what? It won’t,” he said.