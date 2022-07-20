Liz Truss Rethinks Promise To 'Hit The Ground From Day One'

Conservative party leadership contender Liz Truss. Victoria Jones via PA Wire/PA Images

Liz Truss entered the finishing straight of the Tory leadership race with the social media equivalent of tripping over her laces.

Truss and Rishi Sunak will battle it out over the coming weeks to be the UK’s next prime minister after finishing in the top two places after five rounds of voting by Tory MPs, with Penny Mordaunt eliminated from the election after a bitter contest in Westminster.

Truss is now the favourite to replace Boris Johnson at No.10, based on polling suggesting she is more popular with Tory party members who will now select their party leader.

Thanking supporters after she made it onto the final ballot, Truss tweeted: “Thank you for putting your trust in me. I’m ready to hit the ground from day one.”

The more common phrase is “hit the ground running”, and the tweet quickly became a meme.

Oh dear. Liz Truss's first tweet is that she will 'hit the ground' (rather than 'hit the ground running'0

Suspect this tweet will be deleted so here's a screengrab. pic.twitter.com/ZFWOB9iva4 — Paul Waugh (@paulwaugh) July 20, 2022

I'm fairly confident that even if she tried, she'd miss. — Celticunderground (@celticrumours) July 20, 2022

Ready to hit the ground from Day One pic.twitter.com/qdufFBjBGO — Gwdihŵ 🦉 (@youwouldknow) July 20, 2022

Liz Truss hitting the ground on her first day https://t.co/F6VQpIealZ pic.twitter.com/A7hLbWmAxj — D✨ (@betbinch) July 20, 2022

The tweet with the odd phrasing was deleted, replaced with one promising a less painful start to her premiership.

Thank you for putting your trust in me.



I’m ready to hit the ground running from day one.#LizForLeader pic.twitter.com/bCKE1LG94o — Liz for Leader (@trussliz) July 20, 2022

