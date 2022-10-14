A Bad Day For Liz Truss – But Twitter Has Been Very Good

Liz Truss during a press conference in the briefing room at Downing Street. Daniel Leal via PA Wire/PA Images

Another day, another round of Tory chaos.

But while the pound bounces around the bottom and mortgage rates surge, the slither of a silver lining is the quality of the content on Twitter.

On Friday, the catastrophic mini-budget struck again as Liz Truss sacked her chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as she abandoned plans to freeze corporation tax.

Part of a desperate attempt to save her premiership saw Truss appoint Jeremy Hunt as Kwarteng’s replacement in the Treasury, which was followed by a press conference that was as short as it was unapologetic.

Many political reporters, speaking to Tory MPs, suggested the media briefing – eight minutes, just four questions – made things worse. You can see why they might say that.

Getting to the front of the kebab shop after a night out but you haven't decided what to have pic.twitter.com/OXDbQEvqlI — Alexander Brown (@AlexofBrown) October 14, 2022

FUN FACT: The song 'American Pie' is 8 minutes and 42 seconds long. Longer than PM Liz Truss's press conference. — 𝚁𝚊𝚟 (@TVRav) October 14, 2022

This new episode of Quantum Leap is WILD pic.twitter.com/zgJATvh9Y4 — Pip (@pipmadeley) October 14, 2022

Speaking of time, here’s a handy refresher.

For reference, the UK has now had four chancellors since July.

In summary: (updated)



How long?



30 days - Iain Macleod, Chancellor, died of heart attack 1970



38 days - Kwasi Kwarteng



40 days - Jesus fasting



44 days - David Blaine in box, Brian Clough at Leeds



67 days - ‘Big’ Sam Allardyce



69 days - Chilean miners



90 days - B&Q returns — Oly Duff (@olyduff) October 14, 2022

Meanwhile, the new chancellor didn’t get off to the best start.

In order to avoid speaking to reporters as he arrived home Jeremy Hunt briefly shut his wife out of the house. — William James (@WJames_Reuters) October 14, 2022

And there was a reminder not to stand too close to either of the top two in government ...

... especially if they are indulging in a spot of campanology.

And Britain appeared to be living up to its ‘Normal Island’ nickname.

Unbelievable, the Daily Star have a live feed, seeing whether Truss will outlive a lettuce. pic.twitter.com/AfcOIEcJy9 — Jaimie (@JaimieAlexKay) October 14, 2022

Back in his constituency, Truss critic Michael Gove was getting on with business.

No, there was absolutely no trolling going on as the former cabinet minister referred to “trip hazards”, “strong leadership”, “funding pressures” and “recruitment and retention”.

Good to talk to Surrey Heath headteachers today - providing strong leadership for the next generation. We discussed funding pressures, support for the vulnerable and recruitment and retention. pic.twitter.com/RKfIB5t7Qd — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) October 14, 2022

This morning, I was with Cllr Edward Hawkins at Heather Ridge Arcade. It was good to see work being done on trip hazards, and the job will be completed early next month. Edward also updated me on progress on the Ravenscote crossing campaign - all should be fixed by mid November pic.twitter.com/Zm8LL0Ghko — Michael Gove (@michaelgove) October 14, 2022

And Ed Miliband had been saving one in the chamber for seven years.

The fever that has taken over the Tory party didn’t start with Liz Truss. Trickle down economics has been the guiding philosophy for 12 years. It has failed. — Ed Miliband (@Ed_Miliband) October 14, 2022

As ever, The Thick Of It got there first.

“The PM is not going to sack you after a week. Sacked after 12 months - looks live you've fucked up. Sacked after a week - looks like he's fucked up.” Malcolm Tucker, The Thick Of It #KwasiKwarteng #LizTruss #sacked pic.twitter.com/3lFgNMJizb — Emily Death (@emilyfdeath) October 14, 2022

The video of that Thick of It quote that people are sharing. pic.twitter.com/14DjXqLgRP — Jim Waterson (@jimwaterson) October 14, 2022

And soon came the memes.

