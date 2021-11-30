Liz Truss Posed In A Military Tank In Estonia And People...Have Opinions

Author James Felton mocked Liz Truss for her latest photo op @JimMFelton

Liz Truss posed in a military gear and a heavy-duty tank during a visit to some British troops in Estonia on Tuesday – and it didn’t take long for the jokes to start rolling in.

The foreign secretary was gathering with Nato allies in Latvia to discuss Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine’s border which has western nations concerned.

During her trip, she accused Moscow of “malign activity” in the Balkans, and said Russian president Vladimir Putin would be making a “strategic mistake” if he were to lead an invasion into Ukraine.

Truss also dismissed Moscow’s claims that Nato was acting proactively.

As part of this public appearance, she visited UK troops in Estonia and briefly jumped in a tank for a photograph – only for it become one of the main takeaways from her trip, according to the foreign secretary’s online critics.

Some accounts mocked her previous PR disasters, such as the time she continually spoke about cheese imports and pork markets...

Liz Truss working hard to stop the disgraceful two thirds cheese import! https://t.co/XnfaB7kkoj — Crystal | Black Lives Matter (@crystalwillseeu) November 30, 2021

Liz "Pork Markets" Truss tells Putin "what for. I bet Vlad is shaking in his boots.....🙄 https://t.co/tvmE8YcVwv — Snugglegoth (@Snugglegoth) November 30, 2021

....while some people couldn’t decide who she was trying to emulate.

Liz Truss channelling her inner Margaret Thatcher with some striking tank photos in Estonia today pic.twitter.com/l0RYP0dTN3 — Lucy Fisher (@LOS_Fisher) November 30, 2021

If Mike from Spaced was foreign secretary pic.twitter.com/SnMkn1nhGu — Graeme Demianyk (@GraemeDemianyk) November 30, 2021

Liz Truss in tank in Latvia looks remarkably like Michael Dukakis: https://t.co/B4xfT3fIho — Peter Hitchens (@ClarkeMicah) November 30, 2021

Her critics also wondered what this said about the UK as a whole...

*returns to Twitter just in time to see Liz Truss astride a main battle tank*



So, the country is even more fucked than I thought — Edwardo (@edwardo_ka) November 30, 2021

...while others thought the photo op from Truss was part of a wider ploy.

One former Cabinet minister told me Liz Truss' leadership pitch to the Tory party "is to say freedom as much as possible and look like Margaret Thatcher as much as possible" 👀 pic.twitter.com/8QRjuMF45M — Sebastian Payne (@SebastianEPayne) November 30, 2021

Her words aimed at Putin did not land well either.

Putin right now when he heard Liz Truss pic.twitter.com/pBRad9tuix — 🏳‍🌈 Frank 🇪🇺 (@ChillaxBcn) November 30, 2021

Following a distinctly Thatcheresque tank based PR stunt, Liz Truss warns Putin not to invade Ukraine!

If her cunning plan was to give him a laughter-induced double-hernia, she may well succeed! pic.twitter.com/nkienIi5QF — Bernie Blackburn (@bernieblac) November 30, 2021

Few thought this imagery would elevate her position in politics, and compared her to Mr Burns from The Simpsons.

Big "Mr. Burns in a tank" energy. pic.twitter.com/jhC89VArud — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas1994) November 30, 2021

Some Twitter accounts even mocked Truss for appearing in a tank after promising “we will not roll over” in the ongoing UK-France dispute over fishing.