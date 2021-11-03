How MPs Voted As Tories Mobilise To Protect Owen Paterson

ISABEL INFANTES via Getty Images Owen Paterson said vote move would allow him to clear his name after “two years of hell”.

MPs voted 250 to 232 to approve an amendment to consider reforming the House of Commons standards system – and prevent the immediate suspension of Conservative former minister Owen Paterson.

In an unprecedented move, MPs voted not to back the cross-party Standards Committee’s call for a six-week ban from parliament for Paterson after it found he repeatedly lobbied ministers and officials for two companies paying him more than £100,000 per year.

MPs backed an amendment calling for a review of his case after Conservatives were ordered to support the bid and Boris Johnson questioned whether the investigation into Paterson was fair.

Paterson said the move would allow him to clear his name after “two years of hell”, but anti-corruption campaigners, unions, political observers and Opposition MPs condemned the decision, with the Tories accused of “wallowing in sleaze”.

According to the the PA news agency, the division list contains 248 names on the ayes and 231 names on the noes – which could be caused by votes not being registered correctly or a miscount by tellers, and the list may be updated later.

Here are the names as listed

Ayes

246 Conservative MPs: Nigel Adams (Selby and Ainsty), Bim Afolami (Hitchin and Harpenden), Adam Afriyie (Windsor), Lucy Allan (Telford), Lee Anderson (Ashfield), Stuart Anderson (Wolverhampton South West), Caroline Ansell (Eastbourne), Edward Argar (Charnwood), Sarah Atherton (Wrexham), Victoria Atkins (Louth and Horncastle), Gareth Bacon (Orpington), Richard Bacon (South Norfolk), Kemi Badenoch (Saffron Walden), Shaun Bailey (West Bromwich West), Siobhan Baillie (Stroud), Duncan Baker (North Norfolk), Steve Baker (Wycombe), Steve Barclay (North East Cambridgeshire), Simon Baynes (Clwyd South), Scott Benton (Blackpool South), Jake Berry (Rossendale and Darwen), Saqib Bhatti (Meriden), Bob Blackman (Harrow East), Crispin Blunt (Reigate), Peter Bone (Wellingborough), Andrew Bowie (West Aberdeenshire and Kincardine), Ben Bradley (Mansfield), Graham Brady (Altrincham and Sale West), Suella Braverman (Fareham), Jack Brereton (Stoke-on-Trent South), Steve Brine (Winchester), Sara Britcliffe (Hyndburn), Fiona Bruce (Congleton), Robert Buckland (South Swindon), Alex Burghart (Brentwood and Ongar), Alun Cairns (Vale of Glamorgan), James Cartlidge (South Suffolk), William Cash (Stone), Miriam Cates (Penistone and Stocksbridge), Maria Caulfield (Lewes), Alex Chalk (Cheltenham), Christopher Chope (Christchurch), Jo Churchill (Bury St Edmunds), Greg Clark (Tunbridge Wells), Simon Clarke (Middlesbrough South and East Cleveland), Theo Clarke (Stafford), James Cleverly (Braintree), Geoffrey Clifton-Brown (The Cotswolds), Elliot Colburn (Carshalton and Wallington), Damian Collins (Folkestone and Hythe), Robert Courts (Witney), Claire Coutinho (East Surrey), Virginia Crosbie (Ynys Môn), James Daly (Bury North), David T C Davies (Monmouth), James Davies (Vale of Clwyd), Gareth Davies (Grantham and Stamford), Mims Davies (Mid Sussex), Philip Davies (Shipley), David Davis (Haltemprice and Howden), Dehenna Davison (Bishop Auckland), Caroline Dinenage (Gosport), Sarah Dines (Derbyshire Dales), Jonathan Djanogly (Huntingdon), Leo Docherty (Aldershot), Michelle Donelan (Chippenham), Nadine Dorries (Mid Bedfordshire), Steve Double (St Austell and Newquay), Oliver Dowden (Hertsmere), Richard Drax (South Dorset), Flick Drummond (Meon Valley), James Duddridge (Rochford and Southend East), David Duguid (Banff and Buchan), Iain Duncan Smith (Chingford and Woodford Green), Philip Dunne (Ludlow), Michael Ellis (Northampton North), Natalie Elphicke (Dover), George Eustice (Camborne and Redruth), Luke Evans (Bosworth), David Evennett (Bexleyheath and Crayford), Ben Everitt (Milton Keynes North), Michael Fabricant (Lichfield), Laura Farris (Newbury), Nick Fletcher (Don Valley), Vicky Ford (Chelmsford), Liam Fox (North Somerset), Mark Francois (Rayleigh and Wickford), Lucy Frazer (South East Cambridgeshire), George Freeman (Mid Norfolk), Mike Freer (Finchley and Golders Green), Marcus Fysh (Yeovil), Roger Gale (North Thanet), Mark Garnier (Wyre Forest), Nusrat Ghani (Wealden), Nick Gibb (Bognor Regis and Littlehampton), Peter Gibson (Darlington), Jo Gideon (Stoke-on-Trent Central), Robert Goodwill (Scarborough and Whitby), Michael Gove (Surrey Heath), Richard Graham (Gloucester), Helen Grant (Maidstone and The Weald), James Gray (North Wiltshire), Chris Grayling (Epsom and Ewell), Chris Green (Bolton West), Damian Green (Ashford), James Grundy (Leigh), Robert Halfon (Harlow), Greg Hands (Chelsea and Fulham), Rebecca Harris (Castle Point), Trudy Harrison (Copeland), Sally-Ann Hart (Hastings and Rye), John Hayes (South Holland and The Deepings), Oliver Heald (North East Hertfordshire), Chris Heaton-Harris (Daventry), Gordon Henderson (Sittingbourne and Sheppey), Darren Henry (Broxtowe), Antony Higginbotham (Burnley), Damian Hinds (East Hampshire), Richard Holden (North West Durham), Philip Hollobone (Kettering), Adam Holloway (Gravesham), John Howell (Henley), Paul Howell (Sedgefield), Nigel Huddleston (Mid Worcestershire), Neil Hudson (Penrith and The Border), Eddie Hughes (Walsall North), Jane Hunt (Loughborough), Jeremy Hunt (South West Surrey), Tom Hunt (Ipswich), Sajid Javid (Bromsgrove), Bernard Jenkin (Harwich and North Essex), Mark Jenkinson (Workington), Andrea Jenkyns (Morley and Outwood), Robert Jenrick (Newark), Boris Johnson (Uxbridge and South Ruislip), Caroline Johnson (Sleaford and North Hykeham), David Johnston (Wantage), Fay Jones (Brecon and Radnorshire), David Jones (Clwyd West), Marcus Jones (Nuneaton), Daniel Kawczynski (Shrewsbury and Atcham), Alicia Kearns (Rutland and Melton), Gillian Keegan (Chichester), Greg Knight (East Yorkshire), Danny Kruger (Devizes), John Lamont (Berwickshire, Roxburgh and Selkirk), Pauline Latham (Mid Derbyshire), Andrea Leadsom (South Northamptonshire), Edward Leigh (Gainsborough), Ian Levy (Blyth Valley), Brandon Lewis (Great Yarmouth), Chris Loder (West Dorset), Marco Longhi (Dudley North), Julia Lopez (Hornchurch and Upminster), Jack Lopresti (Filton and Bradley Stoke), Jonathan Lord (Woking), Tim Loughton (East Worthing and Shoreham), Craig Mackinlay (South Thanet), Rachel Maclean (Redditch), Kit Malthouse (North West Hampshire), Anthony Mangnall (Totnes), Julie Marson (Hertford and Stortford), Jerome Mayhew (Broadland), Paul Maynard (Blackpool North and Cleveleys), Karl McCartney (Lincoln), Stephen McPartland (Stevenage), Esther McVey (Tatton), Mark Menzies (Fylde), Robin Millar (Aberconwy), Maria Miller (Basingstoke), Amanda Milling (Cannock Chase), Andrew Mitchell (Sutton Coldfield), Gagan Mohindra (South West Hertfordshire), Damien Moore (Southport), Penny Mordaunt (Portsmouth North), Anne Marie Morris (Newton Abbot), James Morris (Halesowen and Rowley Regis), Wendy Morton (Aldridge-Brownhills), David Mundell (Dumfriesshire, Clydesdale and Tweeddale), Sheryll Murray (South East Cornwall), Lia Nici (Great Grimsby), Neil O’Brien (Harborough), Neil Parish (Tiverton and Honiton), Priti Patel (Witham), Owen Paterson (North Shropshire), Mike Penning (Hemel Hempstead), John Penrose (Weston-super-Mare), Chris Philp (Croydon South), Christopher Pincher (Tamworth), Rebecca Pow (Taunton Deane), Victoria Prentis (Banbury), Mark Pritchard (The Wrekin), Tom Pursglove (Corby), Jeremy Quin (Horsham), Will Quince (Colchester), Tom Randall (Gedling), John Redwood (Wokingham), Jacob Rees-Mogg (North East Somerset), Nicola Richards (West Bromwich East), Laurence Robertson (Tewkesbury), Andrew Rosindell (Romford), Dean Russell (Watford), David Rutley (Macclesfield), Gary Sambrook (Birmingham, Northfield), Selaine Saxby (North Devon), Paul Scully (Sutton and Cheam), Andrew Selous (South West Bedfordshire), Grant Shapps (Welwyn Hatfield), David Simmonds (Ruislip, Northwood and Pinner), Chris Skidmore (Kingswood), Chloe Smith (Norwich North), Greg Smith (Buckingham), Amanda Solloway (Derby North), Ben Spencer (Runnymede and Weybridge), Mark Spencer (Sherwood), Bob Stewart (Beckenham), Iain Stewart (Milton Keynes South), Graham Stuart (Beverley and Holderness), Julian Sturdy (York Outer), James Sunderland (Bracknell), Desmond Swayne (New Forest West), Robert Syms (Poole), Derek Thomas (St Ives), Maggie Throup (Erewash), Edward Timpson (Eddisbury), Kelly Tolhurst (Rochester and Strood), Craig Tracey (North Warwickshire), Laura Trott (Sevenoaks), Elizabeth Truss (South West Norfolk), Shailesh Vara (North West Cambridgeshire), Martin Vickers (Cleethorpes), Matt Vickers (Stockton South), Theresa Villiers (Chipping Barnet), Robin Walker (Worcester), Charles Walker (Broxbourne), Jamie Wallis (Bridgend), David Warburton (Somerton and Frome), Matt Warman (Boston and Skegness), Heather Wheeler (South Derbyshire), Craig Whittaker (Calder Valley), Bill Wiggin (North Herefordshire), James Wild (North West Norfolk), Craig Williams (Montgomeryshire), Gavin Williamson (South Staffordshire), Mike Wood (Dudley South), Nadhim Zahawi (Stratford-on-Avon).

One Democratic Unionist PartyMP: Sammy Wilson (East Antrim).

One Independent MPs: Rob Roberts (Delyn).

Tellers for the ayes were Conservative MPs Scott Mann (North Cornwall) and Michael Tomlinson (Mid Dorset and North Poole)

Noes

13 Conservative MPs: Aaron Bell (Newcastle-under-Lyme), Jackie Doyle-Price (Thurrock), Richard Fuller (North East Bedfordshire), Kate Griffiths (Burton), Mark Harper (Forest of Dean), Simon Hoare (North Dorset), Kevin Hollinrake (Thirsk and Malton), Nigel Mills (Amber Valley), Jill Mortimer (Hartlepool), Holly Mumby-Croft (Scunthorpe), Matthew Offord (Hendon), John Stevenson (Carlisle), William Wragg (Hazel Grove).

168 Labour MPs: Diane Abbott (Hackney North and Stoke Newington), Rushanara Ali (Bethnal Green and Bow), Tahir Ali (Birmingham, Hall Green), Mike Amesbury (Weaver Vale), Fleur Anderson (Putney), Tonia Antoniazzi (Gower), Jonathan Ashworth (Leicester South), Paula Barker (Liverpool, Wavertree), Apsana Begum (Poplar and Limehouse), Clive Betts (Sheffield South East), Olivia Blake (Sheffield, Hallam), Ben Bradshaw (Exeter), Nicholas Brown (Newcastle upon Tyne East), Lyn Brown (West Ham), Chris Bryant (Rhondda), Karen Buck (Westminster North), Richard Burgon (Leeds East), Dawn Butler (Brent Central), Ian Byrne (Liverpool, West Derby), Liam Byrne (Birmingham, Hodge Hill), Alan Campbell (Tynemouth), Sarah Champion (Rotherham), Bambos Charalambous (Enfield, Southgate), Feryal Clark (Enfield North), Yvette Cooper (Normanton, Pontefract and Castleford), Neil Coyle (Bermondsey and Old Southwark), Stella Creasy (Walthamstow), Jon Cruddas (Dagenham and Rainham), John Cryer (Leyton and Wanstead), Judith Cummins (Bradford South), Alex Cunningham (Stockton North), Janet Daby (Lewisham East), Wayne David (Caerphilly), Geraint Davies (Swansea West), Marsha De Cordova (Battersea), Thangam Debbonaire (Bristol West), Tanmanjeet Singh Dhesi (Slough), Anneliese Dodds (Oxford East), Peter Dowd (Bootle), Jack Dromey (Birmingham, Erdington), Angela Eagle (Wallasey), Maria Eagle (Garston and Halewood), Julie Elliott (Sunderland Central), Chris Elmore (Ogmore), Florence Eshalomi (Vauxhall), Bill Esterson (Sefton Central), Chris Evans (Islwyn), Yvonne Fovargue (Makerfield), Vicky Foxcroft (Lewisham, Deptford), Mary Kelly Foy (City of Durham), Preet Kaur Gill (Birmingham, Edgbaston), Kate Green (Stretford and Urmston), Lilian Greenwood (Nottingham South), Margaret Greenwood (Wirral West), Nia Griffith (Llanelli), Andrew Gwynne (Denton and Reddish), Fabian Hamilton (Leeds North East), Emma Hardy (Kingston upon Hull West and Hessle), Harriet Harman (Camberwell and Peckham), Carolyn Harris (Swansea East), Helen Hayes (Dulwich and West Norwood), John Healey (Wentworth and Dearne), Mark Hendrick (Preston), Meg Hillier (Hackney South and Shoreditch), Margaret Hodge (Barking), Sharon Hodgson (Washington and Sunderland West), Kate Hollern (Blackburn), Rachel Hopkins (Luton South), George Howarth (Knowsley), Rupa Huq (Ealing Central and Acton), Imran Hussain (Bradford East), Dan Jarvis (Barnsley Central), Diana Johnson (Kingston upon Hull North), Kim Johnson (Liverpool, Riverside), Darren Jones (Bristol North West), Gerald Jones (Merthyr Tydfil and Rhymney), Kevan Jones (North Durham), Ruth Jones (Newport West), Sarah Jones (Croydon Central), Mike Kane (Wythenshawe and Sale East), Barbara Keeley (Worsley and Eccles South), Liz Kendall (Leicester West), Stephen Kinnock (Aberavon), Peter Kyle (Hove), David Lammy (Tottenham), Ian Lavery (Wansbeck), Kim Leadbeater (Batley and Spen), Emma Lewell-Buck (South Shields), Clive Lewis (Norwich South), Tony Lloyd (Rochdale), Holly Lynch (Halifax), Justin Madders (Ellesmere Port and Neston), Khalid Mahmood (Birmingham, Perry Barr), Shabana Mahmood (Birmingham, Ladywood), Seema Malhotra (Feltham and Heston), Rachael Maskell (York Central), Steve McCabe (Birmingham, Selly Oak), Kerry McCarthy (Bristol East), Siobhain McDonagh (Mitcham and Morden), Andy McDonald (Middlesbrough), John McDonnell (Hayes and Harlington), Pat McFadden (Wolverhampton South East), Conor McGinn (St Helens North), Alison McGovern (Wirral South), Catherine McKinnell (Newcastle upon Tyne North), Jim McMahon (Oldham West and Royton), Anna McMorrin (Cardiff North), Jessica Morden (Newport East), Stephen Morgan (Portsmouth South), Ian Murray (Edinburgh South), James Murray (Ealing North), Lisa Nandy (Wigan), Charlotte Nichols (Warrington North), Alex Norris (Nottingham North), Chi Onwurah (Newcastle upon Tyne Central), Abena Oppong-Asare (Erith and Thamesmead), Kate Osamor (Edmonton), Taiwo Owatemi (Coventry North West), Sarah Owen (Luton North), Stephanie Peacock (Barnsley East), Matthew Pennycook (Greenwich and Woolwich), Toby Perkins (Chesterfield), Jess Phillips (Birmingham, Yardley), Bridget Phillipson (Houghton and Sunderland South), Luke Pollard (Plymouth, Sutton and Devonport), Lucy Powell (Manchester Central), Yasmin Qureshi (Bolton South East), Angela Rayner (Ashton-under-Lyne), Steve Reed (Croydon North), Christina Rees (Neath), Ellie Reeves (Lewisham West and Penge), Rachel Reeves (Leeds West), Jonathan Reynolds (Stalybridge and Hyde), Bell Ribeiro-Addy (Streatham), Matt Rodda (Reading East), Lloyd Russell-Moyle (Brighton, Kemptown), Naz Shah (Bradford West), Virendra Sharma (Ealing, Southall), Barry Sheerman (Huddersfield), Tulip Siddiq (Hampstead and Kilburn), Andy Slaughter (Hammersmith), Cat Smith (Lancaster and Fleetwood), Jeff Smith (Manchester, Withington), Nick Smith (Blaenau Gwent), Karin Smyth (Bristol South), Alex Sobel (Leeds North West), John Spellar (Warley), Jo Stevens (Cardiff Central), Wes Streeting (Ilford North), Graham Stringer (Blackley and Broughton), Zarah Sultana (Coventry South), Mark Tami (Alyn and Deeside), Sam Tarry (Ilford South), Gareth Thomas (Harrow West), Nick Thomas-Symonds (Torfaen), Emily Thornberry (Islington South and Finsbury), Stephen Timms (East Ham), Karl Turner (Kingston upon Hull East), Derek Twigg (Halton), Liz Twist (Blaydon), Valerie Vaz (Walsall South), Catherine West (Hornsey and Wood Green), Alan Whitehead (Southampton, Test), Mick Whitley (Birkenhead), Nadia Whittome (Nottingham East), Beth Winter (Cynon Valley), Mohammad Yasin (Bedford), Daniel Zeichner (Cambridge).

32 Scottish National Party MPs: Hannah Bardell (Livingston), Mhairi Black (Paisley and Renfrewshire South), Ian Blackford (Ross, Skye and Lochaber), Kirsty Blackman (Aberdeen North), Deidre Brock (Edinburgh North and Leith), Alan Brown (Kilmarnock and Loudoun), Lisa Cameron (East Kilbride, Strathaven and Lesmahagow), Joanna Cherry (Edinburgh South West), Ronnie Cowan (Inverclyde), Angela Crawley (Lanark and Hamilton East), Martyn Day (Linlithgow and East Falkirk), Martin Docherty-Hughes (West Dunbartonshire), Dave Doogan (Angus), Marion Fellows (Motherwell and Wishaw), Stephen Flynn (Aberdeen South), Patricia Gibson (North Ayrshire and Arran), Patrick Grady (Glasgow North), Peter Grant (Glenrothes), Stewart Hosie (Dundee East), David Linden (Glasgow East), Angus Brendan MacNeil (Na h-Eileanan an Iar), Stewart Malcolm McDonald (Glasgow South), Stuart C McDonald (Cumbernauld, Kilsyth and Kirkintilloch East), Anne McLaughlin (Glasgow North East), John Nicolson (Ochil and South Perthshire), Brendan O’Hara (Argyll and Bute), Kirsten Oswald (East Renfrewshire), Anum Qaisar-Javed (Airdrie and Shotts), Tommy Sheppard (Edinburgh East), Alyn Smith (Stirling), Richard Thomson (Gordon), Pete Wishart (Perth and North Perthshire).

11 Liberal Democrat MPs: Alistair Carmichael (Orkney and Shetland), Wendy Chamberlain (North East Fife), Daisy Cooper (St Albans), Ed Davey (Kingston and Surbiton), Sarah Green (Chesham and Amersham), Wera Hobhouse (Bath), Christine Jardine (Edinburgh West), Layla Moran (Oxford West and Abingdon), Sarah Olney (Richmond Park), Jamie Stone (Caithness, Sutherland and Easter Ross), Munira Wilson (Twickenham).

One Plaid Cymru MP: Ben Lake (Ceredigion).

One Green Party MP: Caroline Lucas (Brighton, Pavilion).

One Alba Party MP: Kenny MacAskill (East Lothian).

One Alliance MP: Stephen Farry (North Down).

One SDLP MP: Claire Hanna (Belfast South).

Two Independent MPs: Jeremy Corbyn (Islington North), Jonathan Edwards (Carmarthen East and Dinefwr).

Tellers for the noes were Labour MPs Mary Glindon (North Tyneside) and Colleen Fletcher (Coventry North East)

No vote recorded

This does not automatically mean an MP abstained, as they may have received permission to miss a vote.

98 Conservative MPs: Nickie Aiken (Cities of London and Westminster), Peter Aldous (Waveney), Stuart Andrew (Pudsey), Harriett Baldwin (West Worcestershire), John Baron (Basildon and Billericay), Paul Beresford (Mole Valley), Peter Bottomley (Worthing West), Karen Bradley (Staffordshire Moorlands), Andrew Bridgen (North West Leicestershire), Paul Bristow (Peterborough), Anthony Browne (South Cambridgeshire), Felicity Buchan (Kensington), Conor Burns (Bournemouth West), Rob Butler (Aylesbury), Andy Carter (Warrington South), Rehman Chishti (Gillingham and Rainham), Brendan Clarke-Smith (Bassetlaw), Chris Clarkson (Heywood and Middleton), Thérèse Coffey (Suffolk Coastal), Alberto Costa (South Leicestershire), Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and West Devon), Stephen Crabb (Preseli Pembrokeshire), Tracey Crouch (Chatham and Aylesford), Mark Eastwood (Dewsbury), Ruth Edwards (Rushcliffe), Tobias Ellwood (Bournemouth East), Simon Fell (Barrow and Furness), Katherine Fletcher (South Ribble), Mark Fletcher (Bolsover), Kevin Foster (Torbay), John Glen (Salisbury), Andrew Griffith (Arundel and South Downs), Jonathan Gullis (Stoke-on-Trent North), Luke Hall (Thornbury and Yate), Stephen Hammond (Wimbledon), Matt Hancock (West Suffolk), Simon Hart (Carmarthen West and South Pembrokeshire), James Heappey (Wells), Paul Holmes (Eastleigh), Alister Jack (Dumfries and Galloway), Ranil Jayawardena (North East Hampshire), Gareth Johnson (Dartford), Andrew Jones (Harrogate and Knaresborough), Simon Jupp (East Devon), Julian Knight (Solihull), Kwasi Kwarteng (Spelthorne), Robert Largan (High Peak), Andrew Lewer (Northampton South), Julian Lewis (New Forest East), Ian Liddell-Grainger (Bridgwater and West Somerset), Mark Logan (Bolton North East), Cherilyn Mackrory (Truro and Falmouth), Alan Mak (Havant), Theresa May (Maidenhead), Jason McCartney (Colne Valley), Johnny Mercer (Plymouth, Moor View), Huw Merriman (Bexhill and Battle), Stephen Metcalfe (South Basildon and East Thurrock), Robbie Moore (Keighley), David Morris (Morecambe and Lunesdale), Joy Morrissey (Beaconsfield), Kieran Mullan (Crewe and Nantwich), Andrew Murrison (South West Wiltshire), Robert Neill (Bromley and Chislehurst), Caroline Nokes (Romsey and Southampton North), Jesse Norman (Hereford and South Herefordshire), Guy Opperman (Hexham), Mark Pawsey (Rugby), Andrew Percy (Brigg and Goole), Dan Poulter (Central Suffolk and North Ipswich), Dominic Raab (Esher and Walton), Angela Richardson (Guildford), Mary Robinson (Cheadle), Douglas Ross (Moray), Lee Rowley (North East Derbyshire), Bob Seely (Isle of Wight), Alok Sharma (Reading West), Alec Shelbrooke (Elmet and Rothwell), Henry Smith (Crawley), Julian Smith (Skipton and Ripon), Royston Smith (Southampton, Itchen), Alexander Stafford (Rother Valley), Andrew Stephenson (Pendle), Jane Stevenson (Wolverhampton North East), Gary Streeter (South West Devon), Mel Stride (Central Devon), Rishi Sunak (Richmond (Yorks)), Justin Tomlinson (North Swindon), Anne-Marie Trevelyan (Berwick-upon-Tweed), Tom Tugendhat (Tonbridge and Malling), Christian Wakeford (Bury South), Ben Wallace (Wyre and Preston North), Giles Watling (Clacton), Suzanne Webb (Stourbridge), Helen Whately (Faversham and Mid Kent), John Whittingdale (Maldon), Jeremy Wright (Kenilworth and Southam), Jacob Young (Redcar).

28 Labour MPs: Debbie Abrahams (Oldham East and Saddleworth), Rosena Allin-Khan (Tooting), Margaret Beckett (Derby South), Hilary Benn (Leeds Central), Paul Blomfield (Sheffield Central), Kevin Brennan (Cardiff West), Ruth Cadbury (Brentford and Isleworth), Dan Carden (Liverpool, Walton), Rosie Cooper (West Lancashire), Alex Davies-Jones (Pontypridd), Stephen Doughty (Cardiff South and Penarth), Rosie Duffield (Canterbury), Clive Efford (Eltham), Gill Furniss (Sheffield, Brightside and Hillsborough), Barry Gardiner (Brent North), Louise Haigh (Sheffield, Heeley), Afzal Khan (Manchester, Gorton), Rebecca Long Bailey (Salford and Eccles), Christian Matheson (City of Chester), Ian Mearns (Gateshead), Edward Miliband (Doncaster North), Navendu Mishra (Stockport), Grahame Morris (Easington), Kate Osborne (Jarrow), Marie Rimmer (St Helens South and Whiston), Keir Starmer (Holborn and St Pancras), Jon Trickett (Hemsworth), Matt Western (Warwick and Leamington).

13 Scottish National Party MPs: Steven Bonnar (Coatbridge, Chryston and Bellshill), Amy Callaghan (East Dunbartonshire), Douglas Chapman (Dunfermline and West Fife), Allan Dorans (Ayr, Carrick and Cumnock), Drew Hendry (Inverness, Nairn, Badenoch and Strathspey), Chris Law (Dundee West), John McNally (Falkirk), Carol Monaghan (Glasgow North West), Gavin Newlands (Paisley and Renfrewshire North), Chris Stephens (Glasgow South West), Alison Thewliss (Glasgow Central), Owen Thompson (Midlothian), Philippa Whitford (Central Ayrshire).

One Liberal Democrat MP: Tim Farron (Westmorland and Lonsdale).

Seven Democratic Unionist Party MPs: Gregory Campbell (East Londonderry), Jeffrey M Donaldson (Lagan Valley), Paul Girvan (South Antrim), Carla Lockhart (Upper Bann), Ian Paisley (North Antrim), Gavin Robinson (Belfast East), Jim Shannon (Strangford).

Two Plaid Cymru MPs: Liz Saville Roberts (Dwyfor Meirionnydd), Hywel Williams (Arfon).

One Alba Party MP: Neale Hanvey (Kirkcaldy and Cowdenbeath).

One SDLP MP: Colum Eastwood (Foyle).

Three Independent MPs: Imran Ahmad Khan (Wakefield), Margaret Ferrier (Rutherglen and Hamilton West), Claudia Webbe (Leicester East).