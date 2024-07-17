Liz Truss's Whining About The King's Speech Sparks 1 Brutal Response

Former UK Prime Minister Liz Truss via Associated Press

Judging from the online reaction, it may not have been such a good idea.

The former prime minister, who was also kicked out of No.10 after just 49 days in office, is now struggling to find her place in the world of politics.

Today, in a post on X released less than an hour after the King’s Speech was televised, she launched an attack on the new government.

It was immediately met with ridicule.

Many critics could not help pointing out how quickly she had fallen from grace...

You have to hand it to democracy. One day you’re the actual Prime Minister. The next you’re doing whatever this is. https://t.co/KodJj5KvbJ — Joanna Hardy-Susskind (@Joanna__Hardy) July 17, 2024

These politician silver ticks are all well and good but Liz isn’t a politician anymore, she’s just an after dinner speaker searching for bookings. https://t.co/BuwFJPvvdP — Sooz Kempner is doing Edinburgh and then a tour (@SoozUK) July 17, 2024

It's nice to know she's keeping busy... https://t.co/gQWKRNJakM — George Richards (@G_Richards24800) July 17, 2024

...with plenty of X users pointed out how she lost her parliamentary seat...

If I wanted to feedback on the King’s Speech I would have simply not lost my seat https://t.co/UVDhWTiGxM — Mollie Goodfellow (@hansmollman) July 17, 2024

....while others cheekily suggested she should write to the local MP (who just beat her in the general election)....

Have you considered writing to your MP about it https://t.co/3W2hyE6TbA — Corwin 🇪🇺🌐🔶 (@DaveyBiden2024) July 17, 2024

You should write to your MP outlining your concerns https://t.co/BSenMTN3Dt — Will 🥥🌴 (@willglloyd) July 17, 2024

...While many others could not believe she still wanted so much of the spotlight...

Can we all chip in and get this woman some of the imposter syndrome she appears to be missing? https://t.co/1bLWbjkS1C — Stuart Heritage (@stuheritage) July 17, 2024

Amazing how much this woman genuinely thinks she’s building some kind of Trump-style base readying for an insurgency. We all need a slice of this kind of delusion to power through life https://t.co/oIwMXEhkNe — Jason Okundaye (@jasebyjason) July 17, 2024

....before she was finally reminded that she actually never even led the Conservatives into an election, unlike Keir Starmer who just secured a landslide victory – meaning her complaints of an “unelected state” fall flat...

"Unelected state" is quite rich https://t.co/SdXkZAgWHm — Best for Britain (@BestForBritain) July 17, 2024

Liz Truss is so utterly bonkers that the irony of complaining about an "unelected state" is completely lost on her. it's time for an intervention. She really isn't well. https://t.co/1rrKtWCRes — The Tories Made Me German (@WyndhamWallace) July 17, 2024

The unelected state after they’ve just won the biggest majority in a generation lol https://t.co/cAT560qE8O — H (@PGHaroId) July 17, 2024

In her unsolicited feedback, Truss said: “Starmer’s King’s Speech shows Labour has no idea about the change Britain needs.

“Instead it expands the power of the unelected state and increases red tape on families and businesses.”

She then listed five supposed “bad policies”, such as giving more powers to “a failed OBR” – the independent economic watchdog, the Office for Budget Responsibility, which she has partially blamed for her own mini-Budget debacle.

Truss also claimed Starmer was “reintroducing Stalinist housing targets rather than a zoning system”.

But councils reportedly spent around £12.5m on bids for Truss’s low-tax and regulation-lite “investment zones” when she was in office – a policy which was scrapped just weeks later.

The ex-PM, once the minister of the women and equalities, slammed Labour’s conversion therapy ban, claiming “it will be misused by gender ideologues”.

Truss also took aim at a policy her party unveiled under Rishi Sunak, calling the intended smoking ban for children born on or after January 2009 “counterproductive and unconservative”.

“The results of these policies will be further economic stagnation and cultural decline,” Truss concluded – perhaps forgetting how her mini-Budget sent the pound into chaos and her own recent attacks on the so-called “establishment”.

Truss has recently endorsed Donald Trump for the US presidential election, claiming: “I do not support Joe Biden. I think he’s been a weak president of the United States. I want Donald Trump to win.”