Lizzo Achieves The Impossible And Makes A Covid Test Glam In Gloriously Extra Instagram Snaps

By now, the majority of us will probably be familiar with the discomfort that a cotton swab up the nostril can bring.

However, while the immediate aftermath of a Covid test might involve glassy eyes or back-to-back sneezing for most people, there wasn’t even a hint of that when Lizzo decided mid-swab was the perfect time for a selfie over the weekend.

The Good As Hell singer is currently on the comeback trail after taking a two-year break from releasing new material, and returning to the music world in 2021 obviously means regular Covid testing.

Fortunately, the always glamorous (and always fabulously-extra) Lizzo proved that none of that will stop her from serving, when she shared the results of a selfie sesh on her Instagram page, with a swab still in her nose.

“The 2020s were wild,” the Grammy-winning star nominee joked in the caption.