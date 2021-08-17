Lizzo Reveals Toll Of 'Fat-Phobic' Haters In Heartbreaking Video After New Song Drops

A teary Lizzo bared her hurting soul in a heartbreaking video message after she was attacked in messages from haters. “On the days I feel like I should be the happiest ... I feel so down. I hurt so hard,” Lizzo said in the clip initially posted on Instagram just two days after dropping her new single and video Rumors with Cardi B. Lizzo didn’t go into the details of what messages she was sent, but called the digs “fat-phobic,” “racist” and “hurtful.” “I was overwhelmed today,” said the Cuz I Love You singer. “I saw a lot of things I didn’t want to see today. I read a lot of hurtful words that triggered a lot of deep feelings. And I’m not even going to say them, to give them power.” “If you don’t like my music, cool. If you don’t like Rumors the song, cool. But a lot of people don’t like me because of the way I look,” she explained in the 13-minute video recorded in her bathroom.

The 33-year-old singer blasted attacks on Black women. “What I won’t accept is y’all doing this to Black women over and over and over again — especially us big Black girls,” she said. “When we don’t fit into the box you want to put us in, you just unleash hatred on us. It’s not cool. I’m doing this shit for the big Black women in the future who just want to live their lives without being scrutinised or put into boxes. I’m not going to do what y’all want me to do ever, so get used to it.” She said the attacks were particularly hard to take because she’s been working “quadruple” time to produce and promote her first single in two years. “Sometimes I feel like the world just don’t love me back,” she added. “It’s like it doesn’t matter how much positive energy you put into the world, you’re still going to have people who have something mean to say about you,” Lizzo added. Usually she can handle the hurt, she explained. “I just think when I’m working this hard, my tolerance gets lower ... it gets to me,” she said. Lizzo added: “I think I’ve been in shock ever since the song came out ... I haven’t really been able to sit and just congratulate myself. Like, I did it. I dropped a song. I said everything I wanted to say. I make music that I like ... and I make music that I hope helps people. Period. ... I’m a Black woman making music. ... I’m not serving anyone but myself. ... Everyone is invited to a Lizzo show, to a Lizzo song, to this good energy.”

Kevin Mazur via Getty Images Lizzo

After getting sad, Lizzo got plenty angry, adding in some expletives to convey her feelings. “For the people that just always have something negative to say about me, that has nothing to do with music, or the content of my character, or me as an artist, and just has everything to do with my body ... suck my pussy from behind, ’cause y’all motherfuckers gonna be the main ones catching up.” She promised to continue to be a “bad bitch,” and concluded: “Fuck the haters.” Someone who brought the love was Cardi B, who said the video “broke my heart.” She called the haters “nerds looking at the popular table.”

When you stand up for yourself they claim your problematic & sensitive.When you don’t they tear you apart until you crying like this. Whether you skinny,big,plastic, they going to always try to put their insecurities on you.Remember these are nerds looking at the popular table. https://t.co/jE5eJw8XP6 — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 15, 2021

i’m so proud of you @lizzo people are gonna talk, but you have power in your voice. thank you for inspiring me ❤️🦋 — Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 15, 2021

When I don’t like a song, I just… DON’T LISTEN TO IT AGAIN. When I don’t like a person I MUTE THEIR NAME. It’s that simple. Stop announcing to the world that you don’t have a life or any humanity by making these attacks so personal because everything isn’t designed for YOU. https://t.co/dB2OdiLsbG — Jameela Jamil 🌈 (@jameelajamil) August 15, 2021