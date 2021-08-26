Lizzo Tells Niall Horan He Gives Her A 'One Erection' During Flirty Interview

When singer Niall Horan interviewed Lizzo, she turned the exchange into more of a flirty speed date.

Niall guest-hosted Jimmy Kimmel Live! and Lizzo was impressed with his skills.

“This is the sexiest call I’ve ever been on,” she said, to which the Irish singer replied, “Me too, geez, I’m getting hot in this nutmeg-colored suit.”

Lizzo was OK with his attire.

“Nothing’s sexier than nutmeg!” she laughed.

Things got steamier during the interview, especially after Lizzo noted that her fans were called “Lizzbians.”

Niall, who started his career in the boy band One Direction, joked that he called his followers the “Horandogs.” In response, Lizzo blurted this blush-inducer: “I think you’re giving me a One Erection, baby!”