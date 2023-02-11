Lizzo Reveals Love Island Fandom – But There's One Phrase From The Show That's Left Her Confused

Love Island can count another big A-list star among its fans after Lizzo revealed she’s been watching the reality show.

The About Damn Time singer joins the likes of Margot Robbie and Amy Schumer in her fandom of the ITV2 reality show, which is currently airing its ninth series.

Appearing on The Graham Norton Show on Friday night, Lizzo admitted she had been learning British slang while watching Love Island – although there is one phrase that has her pretty confused.

“I watch Love Island,” she told the host. “There’s a lot of ‘mug off’, ‘I feel like a mug’.

“I’m like, what’s a mug? A mug is what you drink coffee out of... How can you feel like a ceramic cup?!” she said.

Lizzo was a guest on The Graham Norton Show on Friday Ian West via PA Wire/PA Images

Last year, Lizzo admitted she’d once put Love Island on to “fall asleep” to and praised contestant Indiyah Polack.

Y’all I put on #LoveIsland to fall asleep and now I’m hooked…



Indiyah the baddest in the villa no kizzy 😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨😮💨 — FOLLOW @YITTY (@lizzo) August 2, 2022

Margot Robbie has previously been among Love Island’s most high-profile fans.

In 2020, the Hollywood actor made headlines when she was caught on camera gleefully meeting former contestants at the Birds Of Prey premiere in London.

After posing for snaps with the group, it was revealed she later slid into Lucie Donlan’s DMs to invite the group back to a post-film event, which later saw them heading back to her apartment for an after-party.

She also themed her 31st birthday party around Love Island, with an outdoor bash inspired by the hit reality show.

Last year, Margot also revealed that she and The Suicide Squad director James Gunn also chatted about the villa drama during filming for the DC film.

She told ITV’s Lorraine: “We probably spoke about Love Island more than we spoke about this film while we were on set.”