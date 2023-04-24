EntertainmentukmusicRuPaul's Drag RaceLizzo

Lizzo Protests Tennesse's Anti-Drag Legislation With Star-Studded Line-Up Of Queens

The About Damn Time singer was joined by a number of prolific drag queens, including stars of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Daniel Welsh

Entertainment Editor

Lizzo on stage at the O2 Arena last month
Lizzo made a bold statement during her recent show in Tennessee, inviting a star-studded line-up of drag queens to share the stage with her amid a wave of anti-drag sentiment.

Earlier this year, legislation was signed in Tennessee that would make it “an offence for a person who engages in an adult cabaret performance” in public, or any place with a minor present.

While the law has been temporarily blocked by a federal judge, it comes at a crucial time for LGBTQ+ rights, with a rise in debates around drag and various issues relating to queer people.

Taking to the stage in Tennessee on Friday, Lizzo told her fans: “In light of recent and tragic events and current events, I was told by people on the internet, ‘cancel your shows in Tennessee’, ‘don’t go to Tennessee’.

“Their reason was valid, but why would I not come to the people who need to hear this message the most? The people who need to feel this release the most?”

She added: “Why would I not create a safe space in Tennessee where we can celebrate drag entertainers and celebrate our differences and celebrate fat Black women?”

The Grammy-winning star was then joined on stage by a number of queens from the RuPaul’s Drag Race family, including Kandy Muse, Aquaria, Asia O’Hara and Vanessa Vanjie Mateo, alongside a host of other queens for a rendition of her Special album cut Everybody’s Gay.

Knoxville you have my heart,” she wrote after the show. “Thank you for creating a safe space with me.”

Last month, Madonna added a show in Tennessee to her upcoming Celebration world tour, which will feature Drag Race champion Bob The Drag Queen as a support act.

“The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of colour,” the Queen of Pop wrote on Instagram.

“Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen.”

She added: “Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

