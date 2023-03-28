Madonna Adds Tour Date In Tennessee To Support Drag And Trans Community After Recent Legislation

Madonna via Associated Press

Madonna is set to play a show in Nashville, Tennessee in support of the drag and trans community after recent legislation in the US state.

It was recently made illegal for anyone to take part in a so-called ‘adult cabaret performance’ anywhere that could potentially be seen by someone who isn’t an adult.

However, Madonna has enlisted RuPaul’s Drag Race winner Bob The Drag Queen to join her on a special show on her Celebration world tour to stand in defiance against the laws that target the LGBTQ+ community.

In a statement addressing the recent bill, Madonna said: “The oppression of the LGBTQ+ is not only unacceptable and inhumane; it’s creating an unsafe environment; it makes America a dangerous place for our most vulnerable citizens, especially trans women of color.

“Also, these so-called laws to protect our children are unfounded and pathetic. Anyone with half a brain knows not to fuck with a drag queen. Bob and I will see you from the stage in Nashville where we will celebrate the beauty that is the queer community.”

Proceeds from the show – which will take place on 22 December at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena – will go to benefiting trans rights organisations.

The concert is part of a further seven dates Madonna has just added to the US leg of the tour.

Madonna, who has long been a fierce ally of the LGBTQ+ community was praised for show of support online...

Madonna is one of the original and most consistent allies – she's been supporting the LGBTQ community for over 40 years. Thank you, Queen. https://t.co/PaIoQBEnvc — Nick Levine (@mrnicklevine) March 27, 2023

Nashville banned drag shows so Madonna added a show in Nashville to give space on her stage to local drags. The proceeds will be going to the LGBTQ+ community and she’s legit risking jail time with this.



She really said “They’ll be on my stage then”. I will never stop stanning. — karen (@xrocknroll) March 27, 2023

Incredible statement from Madonna in support of trans people, drag queens and the whole LGBTQ+ community - in the face of growing hatred, transphobia and scapegoating by those who pretend to care about children. pic.twitter.com/wxuug0Ca01 — Patrick Strudwick (@PatrickStrud) March 27, 2023

