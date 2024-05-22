LOADING ERROR LOADING

John Delano, the political editor of Pittsburgh’s KDKA-TV, pushed back at Donald Trump when the former president falsely claimed in a video interview on Tuesday that widespread voter fraud cost him the 2020 election.

Trump in 2020 lost Pennsylvania to President Joe Biden by more than 80,000 votes. But that didn’t stop the presumptive Republican presidential nominee from regurgitating his election lies to Delano and claiming he “absolutely won” the state, and others that he actually lost.

After a lengthy ramble from Trump that included baseless allegations about Democratic cheating and a rail against America’s “very primitive” voting system in swing states, Delano pointed out an uncomfortable truth to Trump.

“But the courts didn’t agree with any of the claims” of electoral fraud, Delano told Trump, who is currently on trial in New York over his hush-money case.

Indeed, various courts have tossed more than 50 lawsuits that were brought by Trump and his associates in the aftermath of his 2020 defeat.

Trump seemed to struggle to hear Delano’s comment due to feedback noise on the line. So, Delano repeated it. “I’m sorry. The courts in Pennsylvania did not seem to agree with any of the claims of anything going wrong in the 2020 election,” he said.

Trump rode roughshod over the reminder, though, and claimed the courts “didn’t have the courage to do what they had to do” and then described them as “very disappointing.”