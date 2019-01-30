The latest victim of London’s knife crime epidemic was “just minding his own business”, his father has said.

The 17-year-old, named locally as Nedim Bilgin, became the fourth person to die as a result of knife crime in the capital this year.

His killing on Tuesday comes as figures reveal London’s homicide rate surged to the highest in a decade last year, with 132 deaths recorded – and there are fears among councils, police and communities that 2019 will follow at a similar rate.

According to the Office for National Statistics, a total of 14,847 knife offences were recorded in the city during the 12 months to the end of September 2018. The findings also revealed more than 40 blade offences were committed in London every single day.

And within the first six hours of 2019, two lives were claimed in separate knife attacks, setting a bleak precedent for the weeks to follow.

In the wake of these incidents, and as police battle to gain control of an escalating problem, HuffPost UK will be keeping track of events sweeping the streets of London in the coming months.

1 January: Tudor Simionov

Bouncer Tudor Simionov’s life was the second claimed by knife crime within hours of 2019 beginning – outside a New Year’s Eve party in Mayfair.

Simionov, 33, was set upon by gatecrashers at around 5.30am while working as a doorman at a £12.5m central London townhouse. Just half an hour later, he was dead.

He moved to the UK just eight weeks prior to the incident in pursuit of a “better life”, his girlfriend Madalina Anghel told The Evening Standard.

Haroon Akram, 25, was arrested and charged with the murder, four counts of grievous bodily harm and one count of violent disorder, Scotland Yard said.

Two other men – Adham Khalil, 20, and Adham Elshalakany, 23 – were later arrested and charged with the same offences. All three men were remanded in custody.