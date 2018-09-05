Violent Crime Could Finally Be On The Decline In London, Met Police Chief Insists

Violent crime is finally on the decline in London after years of continuous rises, Met Police chief Cressida Dick has insisted.

The force commissioner appeared in front of the London Assembly’s Police and Crime Committee on Wednesday, where she said the number of knife injury victims aged under 25 has been decreasing since May 2018, and total gun crime is down.

Moped-enabled crime has also fallen by almost half, she told AMs.

“Month-on-month, almost continuous, since 2014, in almost every violent crime

category, there have been increases,” Dick said. “We are now seeing a plateau, and in some categories, the beginning of reduction.

“That is quite a beginnings of a coming down that I am determined will go further and further.”

Dick, who has been in the force’s top job since February last year, said she recognised levels were still too high.

“I want it to be driven right down and we are determined to do that,” she said. “I fully recognise that people are concerned.

“Many people are very concerned who actually will never come across a violent incident, but because they’re seeing all of this media attention and the conversations about some of the ghastly things that have been happening, they feel quite fearful that it could happen to them.”