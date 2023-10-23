London Protests: Pro-Palestine – And Pro-Israel – Rallies In Pictures

Pro-Israel and Pro-Palestine marches Getty

The streets of London, like so many cities, were full of protesters over the weekend, showing their support for either Israelis or Palestinians in eye-catching displays.

The jam-packed roads were adorned with large placards and national flags as the highly controversial war in the Middle East reached the two-week mark.

On October 7, simmering tensions escalated into a violent conflict when Palestinian militants, Hamas, attacked Israel, kidnapping hundreds and murdering many more.

Israel immediately announced war, launched retaliatory air strikes and announced a complete siege on the Gaza Strip, where Hamas are in power.

More than 1,400 people on Israeli soil have been killed so far, along with more than 4,600 people on Palestinian territory.

The war has dominated headlines around the world for the last two weeks and divided the international community.

A huge rally was then organised by the Stop the War Coalition and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign on Saturday, with protesters calling for Israel to stop bombing Gaza and to support Palestinians.

According to police estimates, up to 100,000 people turned up on Oxford Street, Edgware Road and Marble Arch, on the way to Downing Street, to campaign for Palestinians on Saturday.

While it appears to have been peaceful on the whole, there were a handful of controversies.

Chants including, “from the river to the sea, Palestine will be free,” were heard throughout the crowds.

This is a phrase home secretary Suella Braverman has previously described as anti-semitic, because it appears to call for the destruction of Israel.

However, others have argued that it is an appeal for a two-state solution, with the two populations living peacefully next to each other.

Another divisive clip from the weekend showed a single protester shouting “jihad” away from the main demonstration.

The word can mean struggle or effort, but is often associated with holy war.

However, the Met Police told Sky News no offences have been spotted in this clip, although the man involved was advised not to repeat such chanting in the future.

A third video appears to show either a London underground driver or a protester with a megaphone chanting, “free, free Palestine” to a full tube of people who joined in. The British Transport Police are looking into this incident.

Home secretary Suella Braverman is expected to challenge the Met Police commissioner over the policing of the pro-Palestinian protests.

Here’s a look at the pro-Palestine photos:

Labour MP John McDonnell speaks to the assembled supporters outside Downing Street. SOPA Images via Getty Images

A pro-Palestinian protester holds a sign during a march through central London in support of the Palestinian population of Gaza on 21st October 2023. Mark Kerrison via Getty Images

People participate in a March for Palestine James Wendlinger via Getty Images

Police motorcyclists try to get through the crowd of protesters during a pro Palestinian demonstration via Associated Press

Demonstrators marching down Piccadilly on October 21, 2023 Guy Smallman via Getty Images

Pro-Palestinian protesters assemble in Hyde Park before a march through central London in support of the Palestinian population of Gaza Mark Kerrison via Getty Images

Police estimate up to 100,000 people attended Saturday's protest Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Then, on Sunday, a pro-Israel rally took place in London’s Trafalgar Square, too.

Organised by a few groups, including the Board of Deputies of British Jews, the crowd – which was a few hundred strong – chanted, “Bring them home”.

Supporters held up photos of people missing in the war zone, and their names were read out from the steps of the National Gallery, as people called for Hamas’ hostages to be released.

There was also a minute’s silence and a group prayer, along with speeches from MPs and leaders of the Hewish community.

Communities secretary Michael Gove attended too, telling the crowd that “Britain stands with Israel”.

Here’s a look at the pro-Israel photos:

Protesters hold placards with the names of the hostages on them during the demonstration in Trafalgar Square in London. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Protesters wave Israeli flags during the demonstration on the Trafalgar Square SOPA Images via Getty Images

Protesters wave flags and hold placards expressing their opinion during the demonstration in Trafalgar Square in London. SOPA Images via Getty Images

Members of the Jewish community attend a Solidarity Rally in Trafalgar Square, central London, calling for the safe return of hostages and to highlight the effect of the Hamas attacks on Israel. Lucy North - PA Images via Getty Images

An Israeli supporter holds up a placard saying 'End Jew Hatred' as she takes part in a protest where placards with the faces and names of people believed taken hostage via Associated Press

