An 11-year-old boy has been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after a 14-year-old boy was stabbed, the Metropolitan Police said.

“Officers from Central North Command Unit are investigating the attempted murder of a 14-year-old boy.

“Police were called to Fairbridge Road, Islington, N19 at 1850hrs on Sunday, July 1 to reports of an injured male. Officers and London’s Air Ambulance attended.

“At the scene a 14-year-old boy was found suffering from a number of stab wounds.

“He was taken by Air Ambulance to an east London hospital. We await an update on his condition.

“The boy’s family is aware and with him at the hospital.

“Officers from the Central North Command Unit have arrested an 11-year-old boy on suspicion of attempted murder. He has been taken to a north London police station where he remains at this time.

“A crime scene is in place.

“At this early stage police retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries are ongoing.

“Anyone who witnessed this incident but has not yet spoken with police is asked to call Central North Command Unit quoting reference CAD7206/1JUL or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”