Looks We Love: Dani Dyer's 'Love Island' 2018 Finale Dress

We Love…
Dani Dyer’s Love Island 2018 finale dress. The actor and winner of Love Island this year was seen glowing in navy, a colour that is known to suit basically everyone.
Why It Works...
The cold-shoulder midi bodycon dress was tasteful in midnight blue and was a classic choice when paired with beach waves, simple jewellery and rose gold nude heels.
Also Seen On…
Michelle Keegan has recently worn a Jonathan Simkhai strapless dress in the same shade; a great shape for those who want something that skims curves rather than hugs the body.
Follow Their Lead…
Grab Dani Dyer’s Missguided winning look here for only £28. If you’d prefer a cape over your dress, PrettyLittleThing have designed exactly this for only £12. While Simply Be’s Bardot puff sleeve navy dress highlights the collarbone (now £44.50).