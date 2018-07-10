Looks We Love: Meghan Markle's Breakfast At Tiffany's Inspired Dress

The Duchess of Sussex wore a Givenchy boatneck black dress to commemorate the 100th RAF anniversary at Westminister Abbey.

The fit feels like a nod to her wedding dress, as well as Audrey Hepburn’s iconic Breakfast At Tiffany’s black dress: both designed by the house of Givenchy.

The black fascinator is by Stephen Jones and her matching black clutch and nude heels are by Dior.

Why It Works...

Rarely does all black never work. The structure and neckline of the dress on Meghan Markle appears subtle yet ever so elegant.