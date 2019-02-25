Loose Women In The Clear After Ofcom Investigation Into Kim Woodburn Row

Ofcom has cleared Loose Women following an investigation into the now-infamous row between Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan. The watchdog ruled the ITV daytime show should face no further action after receiving nearly 8,000 complaints about the on-air showdown last year, which left Kim fleeing the set in tears.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Kim Woodburn and Coleen Nolan came to blows on Loose Women last year

Loose Women regular Coleen had been reunited with Kim on the show to try and settle their long-running feud, which began when they lived together in the Celebrity Big Brother house in January 2017. However, things soon turned nasty between them, with viewers criticising Coleen’s treatment of Kim. After launching a full investigation into the matter, Ofcom has now ruled that the show did not breach broadcasting guidelines, claiming the interview did not exceed “what regular viewers would have expected of a live edition of Loose Women”. In their full report, they concluded that “the introduction, the way in which the discussion played out and was moderated, and both Ms Nolan and Ms Woodburn’s willingness to appear on the programme and ability to defend their own respective positions provided viewers with sufficient context for the potentially offensive nature of the discussion”.

Ken McKay/ITV/REX/Shutterstock Kim called for Coleen to be fired in the wake of the row