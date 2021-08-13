Amazon has announced it will be moving the production of its highly-anticipated series of Lord Of The Rings to the UK.

The first season of the fantasy epic was filmed in New Zealand, the location of the blockbuster movies, but news that the second season will be shot in the UK has been welcomed British fans – especially as there are expected to be five seasons in total.

The surprising change of location is down to Amazon Studios’ decision to reduce its carbon footprint while expanding its production space.

The series, yet to be named, will be set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s famous books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

So we’ve compiled a list of the most ethereal places in the UK which might make an appearance in the famous series.

Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, England