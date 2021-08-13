Ireland, Ulster, County Antrim, Ballymoney, Dark Hedges
13/08/2021

These Stunning UK Landscapes Were Made For The New Lord Of The Rings Series

Filming for the upcoming Amazon series will be moving to Britain in June 2022.

Amazon has announced it will be moving the production of its highly-anticipated series of Lord Of The Rings to the UK.

The first season of the fantasy epic was filmed in New Zealand, the location of the blockbuster movies, but news that the second season will be shot in the UK has been welcomed British fans – especially as there are expected to be five seasons in total.

The surprising change of location is down to Amazon Studios’ decision to reduce its carbon footprint while expanding its production space.

The series, yet to be named, will be set thousands of years before the events of Tolkien’s famous books The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings.

So we’ve compiled a list of the most ethereal places in the UK which might make an appearance in the famous series.

Dorset’s Jurassic Coast, England

Avalon via Getty Images
Durdle Door Jurassic Coast World Heritage Site, Lulworth Dorset England

Can’t you just picture something dramatic taking place here? Something monstrous emerging from the sea, perhaps? As England’s only World Heritage Site known for its unusual rock formations and fossils, the area is renowned for its beauty.

Scotland’s Isle of Skye

Schroptschop via Getty Images
Famous rock formation Old Man of Storr located on the Trotternish peninsula of the Isle of Skye in Scotland.

The Isle of Skye – a perfect destination for some fantasy scenes, especially with the famous rock ‘Old Man of Storr’ behind. The rock itself even sounds like a Lord of the Rings character.

danm via Getty Images
Neist Point and the lighthouse on Isle of Skye at sunset in Scotland, UK

Picturesque doesn’t even cover it. The Isle of Skye is thought to provide some of the most dramatic views in the whole of Scotland. The origins of the name itself are unclear, but some believe previous inhabitants called it the “winged isle”.

Standing Stones on Scotland’s Outer Hebrides

Mint Images via Getty Images
Standing stones, The Outer Hebrides in Scotland

Clearly, Amazon Studios would be missing a trick if they didn’t head to Scotland. These stones are said to be 5,000 years old, predating even Stonehenge, and were a place for important rituals for at least 2,000 years.

Cornwall’s St. Nectan’s Kieve, England

Chris Brunt via Getty Images
St Nectans Kieve is beautiful wooded glen near Tintagel in North Cornwall, England.

Hidden away in Cornwall, there is a 60ft waterfall next to ancient woodlands along the banks of the Rival Trevillet. The area has even been appointed as a Site of Special Scientific Interest due to the rare plants found in this area. 

Giant’s Causeway in Northern Ireland

Francesco Vaninetti Photo via Getty Images
United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, County Antrim

The ideal location for an ethereal series, because it’s already named after a giant. Although it appears very manmade, this natural rock formation has been around for 50-60 million years as a result of volcanic activity.

Snowdonia, Wales

joe daniel price via Getty Images
Snowdonia, Wales

These mountains are the highest in Wales, towering more than 1,000 metres above sea level. The area also has famous links with the legends of King Arthur, making it a place already steeped in mystery and folklore.

 Northern Ireland’s Dark Hedges

Andia via Getty Images
Ireland, Ulster, County Antrim, Ballymoney, Dark Hedges

This tunnel of trees in Northern Ireland has already been the backdrop to the widely popular fantasy series Game of Thrones. At 200 years old, it may not be the oldest feature in the UK but it’s definitely one of the most eerie.

