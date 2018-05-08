Why Today's Crunch Brexit Vote In The Lords Could Derail Theresa May - And Cause Strife For Jeremy Corbyn

Theresa May faces a major headache when the House of Lords attempts to engineer a ‘soft Brexit’ by keeping the UK in the single market.

The unelected upper chamber has already inflicted a series of embarrassing defeats on the government as it tries to pass the EU Withdrawal Bill - the piece of legislation that will make Brexit happen.

But the latest stand-off on Tuesday could be the most humiliating yet, and raise serious questions over May’s premiership if she fails to reverse the Lords amendment by losing a vote in the House of Commons.

Jeremy Corbyn is facing his own rebellion, with Labour peers threatening to defy party orders to abstain from the crunch vote.

What’s happening?

On Tuesday, the House of Lords votes on a series of amendments to the government’s Brexit bill.

Peers have already voted for the UK to remain part of a European customs union, meaning no customs checks and EU citizens’ rights to be protected after the UK quits.

But now they want to go further by pushing for an even softer Brexit by keeping the UK in the single market - the very opposite of what May has repeatedly promised to do.

Their amendments, if successful, would instruct the government to begin negotiating future UK membership of the European Economic Area (EEA).

This arrangement has been described as the “Norway option” - full access to the EU’s internal trading market, but outside the union itself.

Brexiteers won’t like it

May herself has complained that the Lords has “thwarted” the will of the people in the referendum by orchestrating defeats to the Bill that now run into double figures.

But EEA membership would pose an even bigger problem, undermining a key tenet of her Brexit policy. The arrangement is seen as the worst of all worlds by leading Brexiteers such as Jacob Rees-Mogg.