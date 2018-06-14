Jeremy Corbyn Beats Theresa May In Biggest Battle Yet - A Historic Pigeon Race

Amid a Brexit battle in the Commons this week, an even more tense Parliamentary rivalry played out over the skies of Bletchley Park on Wednesday – the historic Lords v Commons pigeon race.

Harking back to a once annual Parliamentary tradition, politicians from both houses sponsored a total of 543 pigeons to mark the centenary of the First World War and raise money for veterans’ mental health charity Combat Stress.

Despite putting her name to five birds in the race, Prime Minister Theresa May was pipped to the post by Tory MP Alberto Costa – who took gold medal position – and her parliamentary rival Jeremy Corbyn, whose pigeon came in eighth.