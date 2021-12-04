Louise Redknapp Hits Back At Report She's In 'Despair' Over Ex Jamie's New Baby: 'I'm Loving My Life'

Louise Redknapp Samir Hussein via Getty Images

Louise Redknapp has hit back at claims she is in “despair” at her ex-husband Jamie having a baby with new wife Frida Andersson.

The former Eternal singer was the subject of a story in this week’s Heat magazine which detailed her supposed feelings about Jamie and Frida welcoming their first child together last month.

However, Louise has shot down the reports in a post on Twitter, insisting she is “not in despair or anything like it”, adding that she is in “the most positive of headspaces and loving my life”.

“I try not to read or respond to these things but sometimes they’re unavoidable,” she wrote. “I’d really love to clarify that ‘Louise’ is not in despair or anything like it!!

“I have my two gorgeous boys that I adore more than anything in the world, the best family around me and I’m having the best time of my life in my career and with the most wonderful friends that a girl could hope for.”

“These stories are there to sell magazines but I’d like to make it clear that I’m in the most positive of headspaces and loving my life. Here’s to all the ladies out there that are in control of their lives and living their very best lives.

Addressing the magazine directly, she added: “Come on @heatworld magazine, women are better than this… x.”

Louise split from Jamie Redknapp in 2017 Franziska Krug via Getty Images

Louise split from former footballer Jamie in 2017 after 19 years together.

The former couple are parents to sons Charley, 17, and Beau, 13.

Jamie married Frida in a low-key ceremony in London in October, where they were surrounded by 30 of their closest friends and family.

They were reported to have started dating last year.

Jamie with new wife Frida Andersson BerettaBeretta/Sims/Shutterstock

The newlyweds announced the arrival of their son Raphael Anders Redknapp in a sweet Instagram post last month.