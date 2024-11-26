Love Actually Creator Richard Curtis Gives Very Honest Answer About Why He's Done With Directing

Richard Curtis in 2019 via Associated Press

Richard Curtis has made it clear he won’t be returning to the world of directing any time soon.

During a new interview with Collider, Richard was asked what it would take to get him back in the director’s chair.

“It’s just not gonna happen,” he added.

Richard’s latest project is the animated family comedy That Christmas, which he co-wrote with Peter Souter.

“I have actually directed the pop video for the Ed Sheeran song in the middle of the movie,” he noted. “And I rather enjoyed that.

“But the big secret was that we shot it entirely in my house, so maybe the only thing we can do is just come up with a movie that’s just set on my street, and I might do that.”

“I don’t want to get up early, and I don’t want someone to offer me bacon sandwiches every morning,” he added. “I’ll just eat them.”

That Christmas is due to arrive on Netflix next month, and takes a leaf out of Love Actually’s book by telling a host of different festive stories that are subtly interwoven.