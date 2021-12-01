Love Actually’s Keira Knightley Knows Who Her Character Chose In Festive Film’s Most Divisive Scene

Love Actually season is upon us once again and Keira Knightley still hasn’t rewatched the festive romcom since starring as Juliet in the 2003 film.

The British actor previously admitted there hasn’t been a repeat showing of the film in her household, saying it’s “very odd watching films that you’re in”.

It doesn’t sound like that’s going to change anytime soon, but in a new interview, Keira says she definitely knows who Juliet ends up with.

In the film, Mark (Andrew Lincoln) has a crush on Juliet, who is his best friend Peter’s (Chiwetel Ejiofor) wife.

Andrew Lincoln in Love Actually Universal

He reveals this to her in one of the film’s most famous scenes, which sees him showing up at Juliet’s home on Christmas Eve with a series of cue cards expressing his devotion to her.

She responds by giving him a quick kiss before returning to her husband inside

So who does Juliet end up with?

Andrew Lincoln and Keira Knightley in Love Actually Universal

“No, I have not watched the film again. Yes, I know that I stay with my husband,” Keira told EW with a laugh.

Although fans have speculated about Juliet and Mark over the years, writer-director Richard Curtis revealed that she did stay with her husband in the 15-minute mini-sequel, Red Nose Day Actually, which aired as part of the 2017 Red Nose Day fundraising campaign.

Mark, meanwhile, is revealed to have married his longtime celebrity crush, Kate Moss.

Andrew Lincoln has previously spoken about his character’s divisive approach to letting Juliet know his true feelings.

Andrew Lincoln CHRIS DELMAS via Getty Images

“My big scene with the cards in the doorway felt so easy. I just had to hold cards and be in love with Keira Knightley,” he said.

“It’s why cinema is so pure. It’s like a silent film. That was why I totally got it, even on the script level. But I kept saying to Richard, ‘Are you sure I’m not going to come off as a creepy stalker?’”

Last year, Martine McCutcheon – who played Downing Street staff member Natalie in the film – revealed she didn’t think the cue card scene was “creepy at all”.

“I think people do crazy things when they are in love with people,” she told Digital Spy.