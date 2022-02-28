Deepti, Shake, Shayne and Natalie's love stories were central to Love Is Blind season two Netflix

The second season of Love Is Blind has now reached its dramatic climax, as viewers discovered which of the five engaged couples finally said “I do” after making it as far as the altar.

While fans of the Netflix reality show have obviously had a lot to say about how things played out on screen, so have the cast, who have finally been able to watch themselves almost a year after their weddings were filmed in the spring of 2021.

And although we’ll have to wait until the reunion special on Friday to hear the whole story, several members of the cast have already spoken out about the events of season two

Here’s what they’ve had to say for themselves…

Deepti and Shake

Deepti and Shake in Mexico earlier in the season Netflix

Deepti and Shake had one of the biggest “will they/won’t they” story arcs of season two, with the former eventually deciding not to marry the latter, “choosing herself” instead.

Of course, Deepti made that decision having not watched any of the actual show, meaning she wasn’t aware quite how much Shake was sharing behind her back, something she’s addressed in a recent interview with BuzzFeed.

“Shake and I had conversations about how physical intimacy and that chemistry was lacking between us,” she explained. “But to watch it back and see how he did it — it was kind of like, ‘Oh, look at me, I’m this cool dude that’s just gonna talk shit about you to my friends.’

“You don’t talk about somebody who is your fiancée, let alone a best friend — or even just a real friend — that way.”

She added: “It was kind of disappointing and hard to watch, especially because my parents were so impacted by it. We welcomed him into our home.”

On Sunday, Shake shared a video on Instagram insisting things appeared “way worse” on TV than they were in real life, urging viewers to stop sending him hateful messages about his conduct on the show.

He said: “I’ve been getting all kinds of messages, DMs, comments, emails saying all kinds of stuff, and I want you guys to know, I know I made some mistakes. I, for sure, did. And the way it kind of played out on TV was way worse than it even was… but I know that I messed up in a lot of ways. And that I’m not perfect.

“I think I’m a good person, I think if you asked somebody who knew me they would say ‘Shake’s a good guy, maybe not the greatest at relationships’, and yeah, maybe there’s a reason that I’ve been single so far.

“So let’s try and keep it constructive. I want to be better. If you have a suggestion for how to make me better, let me know. Maybe keep all the hate to yourself for now. I don’t know, I’m a human.”

Deepti’s family later posted a statement on Instagram, saying: “Deepu, we are SO incredibly proud of you!!! We’ve witnessed you grow into such an incredible and beautiful woman; you’ve inspired so many people to realise their self-worth and demand what they deserve and settle for nothing less.

“We wish you didn’t pick that [clown] but despite his childishness, you carried yourself with grace and continued to see the good in people.”

Addressing Shake, they continued: “Now normally I don’t get involved in drama but I’mma defend my sister here: ‘Shake’, bruh, you’re a loser. You minimised my sister’s life by making some awful and cringeworthy comments about her.

“You made these statements knowing your own mom would one day watch it; my parents and my entire family had to sit through you talking behind my sister’s back about insecurities she fought her entire life. Despite your comments on and off camera about her body; she continued to only ever be supportive of you, despite our best efforts to convince her to see through your BS. THAT’S the person she is.”

“We welcomed you into our home,” they added. “And you saw it as an opportunity for clout, so forgive me if I’m not sympathetic towards you and the hate you’re receiving. Good luck with the rest of your life; and stay the fuck away from my sister.”

Shake then shared a second post, which read simply: “I’m not perfect but I’m real.”

Natalie and Shayne

Natalie and Shayne Netflix

Following one of most tumultuous romances ever seen on Love Is Blind, this couple’s story did not end in a marriage after an off-screen row the night before their wedding, which apparently saw Shayne telling Natalie he “hated” her.

Shortly after the finale aired, Shayne shared a lengthy Instagram post praising his ex-fiancée, and telling fans of the show that he is “remorseful for my actions” and striving to be a “better man”.

“This journey with you will be something I’ll never forget,” he wrote. “It was easily the best time of my life and I would do it all over again knowing I get to spend more time with you.

“From our first date eating In-N-Out and you getting both milkshakes, to our walks around Grant Park. You are the most beautiful soul and you really brought out the best in me as a man.”

He continued: “As a man watching our story over again I’m remorseful for my actions and all I can do is learn from them to be a better man. I’m proud of being vulnerable and being as genuine as possible. I don’t know what’s next for us but I do know that I will never stop loving you.”

Natalie has not posted about her relationship with Shayne, but did comment on his Instagram saying: “You are a better man.”

Shayne also took the opportunity to clear up speculation about his relationship with fellow Love Is Blind cast member Shaina, insisting that they “have never had nor will ever have a romantic relationship”.

“I wish her all the best,” he added.

Danielle and Nick

Nick and Danielle pictured just after getting engaged PATRICK WYMORE/NETFLIX

Danielle and Nick were the first couple to get engaged, and also the first to make it down the aisle, where they were one of two pairings to actually get married.

Since their (it must be said, very warm-looking) wedding aired, neither of them has commented publicly on where their relationship is now, though they’ve both shared posts praising their fellow cast members.

Last week, before the finale, Danielle also shared a post speaking about her mental health, after suffering a panic attack on screen earlier in the season, saying she felt “misrepresented” by the show.

Mallory and Salvador

Sal and Mallory in Mexico Netflix

They had their ups and downs since first meeting in the pods, with Sal eventually being the one to tell Mallory he didn’t think it would be right for them to get married.

Fortunately, things did end on a high for these two, with Sal even suggesting they date for a while before deciding where to take things with their romance.

Clearly, they’re both waiting for the reunion special to update us on where they are now, with Sal teasing: “There’s so much I want to share with you all that I can’t just yet, but I promise I’ll be able to soon.

“For now, I just want to thank you all for your love and support— reading through your kind and thoughtful messages has meant a lot to me.”

Iyanna and Jarrette

Jarrette and Iyanna enjoying a date days before their wedding Netflix

Of the five couples who made it down the aisle, Iyanna and Jarrette were one of only two to say “I do”, and despite the finale having now aired, they’ve both kept it fairly low-key on social media, so it’s not exactly clear where things stand between them now.

