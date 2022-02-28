'I Choose Myself': We Can All Learn From Deepti On Love Is Blind

Netflix

Warning: this articles contains spoilers for the season 2 finale of Love is Blind.

Love Is Blind may be a social experiment created to entertain the masses, but there are some undeniable lessons on love we can all take away from the show.

Couples are expected to fall in love “sight unseen”, as the show endlessly reminds us. And for some, that is ostensibly true. But for others, heartbreak lies at the alter as the person they’ve been shacked up with for six weeks decides if they actually want to marry them.

When it came to the wedding of Abhishek “Shake” Chatterjee and Deepti Vempati, the bride had an epiphany we’re all glad for.

The unsure groom, Shake, had shrouded their entire relationship with doubts over his physical connection to Deepti, lamenting that he didn’t find her as attractive as his past encounters. He even told another contestant that Deepti reminded him of his aunt.

Deepti, who for the most part seemed willing to start a life with her fiancé, delivered a zinger on the big day, after Shake made no efforts to make her feel wanted.

Asked if she would take Shake in holy matrimony, she objected. In front of their family and friends, she told Shake: “I deserve somebody who knows for sure. So, I’m choosing myself and I’m going to say ‘no.’”

Instead of comforting or even questioning his now former fiancée, a seemingly unfazed Shake set about “celebrating” with his loved ones, bragging about his plans to get fitter and dine at Nobu.

Of course, Deepti’s response to Shake’s lukewarm advances won heaps of praise on social media.

She’s reminded us of the power of self-worth, and how that worth should never be tied to another person.

Just as I was thinking I couldn’t love her more, Deepti chose herself and knew her worth! She is an inspiration to women and I wish her a lifetime of happiness 💜 #LoveIsBlind #loveisblind2 pic.twitter.com/dig3EqS9iv — Screaming Into The Void (@Sin2thevoid) February 26, 2022

Deepti made me the right choice. She chose herself and decided to say no to Shakes, he wasn’t worthy of her love. I truly hope she finds the right man who loves her the way she is. Such a sweet soul #LoveIsBlind — قلبا شاكرا🇰🇪🟣 (@Shirley_Sein) February 28, 2022

Deepti chose herself 🥺

I’m actually crying,I’ve never been more proud of someone 😭#loveisblind2 pic.twitter.com/dfFBQQkkJv — Baby R.🧸 (@ramatutj) February 25, 2022

This is the most love that Deepti received on the show. She deserves the world. So glad she chose herself. #LoveIsBlind #Deepti #Iyanna pic.twitter.com/LXbUwje2EC — Simone Faure (@SimoneFaure) February 26, 2022

Deepti chose herself and said no to Shake, Yaaaaas!! She’s such a Queen who knows her worth and I’m so proud of her. Shake doesn’t deserve her, we all deserve someone who’s 100% sure of us.#LoveIsBlind #LoveIsBlindS2 — LibraCreative👜 (@Pomwene09) February 25, 2022

Yes! Deepti chose herself! Shake’s own mom told him she deserved better. I’m glad Deepti told him she deserves somebody who knows for sure. Shake was legit shocked. Call me petty, but I loved every minute of it! #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/7FsxwWTgkP — Who Dat Cat 😺🇺🇸🇵🇷 (@LouisianaSis) February 26, 2022

deepti was a hundred percent wonderfully herself, made shake realize he was not all that in doing so, showed up to her wedding looking like a total goddess, and then chose herself knowing that she was too good to settle for one iota less



queen shit fr #LoveIsBlind pic.twitter.com/Quf2gJb9yR — biddy (@queercroissant) February 25, 2022

I will always love the fact that Deepti CHOSE HERSELF reminded many women that we should not settle for this this is exactly what this generation needs reminders to PICK OURSELVES TO PUT US FIRST AHH I just loved she did that #LoveIsBlind #loveisblinds2 — Yaz (@YazmemeGzz) February 25, 2022

Since the show aired, the former couple have unfollowed each other on Instagram, and Deepti has now seen the hurtful comments Shake made about her appearance.

In an interview with Buzzfeed, she said: “I had the epiphany that like, ’Why am I trying to prove to this person to see me? I’m done trying, I’m over this. I just need to move forward and figure out what I want — instead of trying to figure out why he doesn’t want me, do I even want him?”

In choosing herself, Deepti has certainly established that she’s not settling for less.