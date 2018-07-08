Former ‘Love Island’ star Adam Collard has responded to the backlash sparked by his treatment of fellow contestant Rosie Williams in the villa, following his elimination earlier this week.

Last month, Adam got on the wrong side of viewers when he ditched Rosie for newcomer Zara McDermott in full view of the other islanders, without warning his then-partner what he planned to do.

When she confronted him, Adam accused his ex of being “arsey” and overreacting, which ruffled feathers among viewers, many of whom complained to Ofcom, while Women’s Aid issued a statement claiming his actions represented a red flag that women should be on the look-out for in their own relationships.