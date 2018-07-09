Love Island’s Rosie Puts Adam Drama Behind Her As She Wishes Him Well With Zara Relationship

In fact, Rosie has wished the couple well after Adam told fellow contestant Zara McDermott he loved her on Sunday night spin-off show ‘Aftersun’.

Love Island ’s Rosie Williams has proven there are no hard feelings between herself and Adam Collard after their drama on this year’s series.

Her message of support came despite the fact Adam dumped Rosie to couple up with Zara while they were all in the villa, with Adam even facing accusations of emotional abuse over the way he treated Rosie.

However, after Adam posted a picture of himself with Zara, Rosie commented: “Wishing you both lots of happiness! This is what Love Island is all about. See you both very soon!”

She seemed to have changed her tune, as when she left the show, Rosie said Adam “had some growing up to do” and Zara “had a game plan”.