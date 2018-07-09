Love Island’s Rosie Puts Adam Drama Behind Her As She Wishes Him Well With Zara Relationship

Love Island’s Rosie Williams has proven there are no hard feelings between herself and Adam Collard after their drama on this year’s series.
In fact, Rosie has wished the couple well after Adam told fellow contestant Zara McDermott he loved her on Sunday night spin-off show ‘Aftersun’.
Her message of support came despite the fact Adam dumped Rosie to couple up with Zara while they were all in the villa, with Adam even facing accusations of emotional abuse over the way he treated Rosie.
However, after Adam posted a picture of himself with Zara, Rosie commented: “Wishing you both lots of happiness! This is what Love Island is all about. See you both very soon!”
She seemed to have changed her tune, as when she left the show, Rosie said Adam “had some growing up to do” and Zara “had a game plan”.
Adam previously responded to the backlash sparked by his treatment of Rosie in an Instagram post after leaving the ‘Love Island’ villa.
He wrote: “I never intended to upset anybody along the way at any time, and I hope that I have and can show people that in upcoming weeks.
“Everybody back home in the public has been amazing, understanding and I really can’t believe the support I’ve got for a normal kid from Newcastle. I would be lying if I said I wasn’t ready to go home as anybody around me in those last few days knew that I wasn’t myself and my head was elsewhere.”
Adam was eliminated as part of a shock quadruple-dumping in Thursday night’s episode, with his partner Darylle Sargent also being sent packing, along with recent newcomers Ellie Jones and Alex Miller.
‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV.