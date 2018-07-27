'Love Island' Fans Rejoice As Alexandra Tells Alex What We're All Thinking After He Dumps Her

Love Island’s Alexandra Cane spoke for the nation as she delivered some cutting words to Dr Alex George after he called off their romance.
Viewers of the ITV2 reality series saw Alexandra confront Alex on Thursday night’s episode, after she accused him of being distant from her.
It transpired it was because he was trying to cool things between them, at which point Alexandra accused him of leading her on.
“I think you’re trying to come across as this super nice guy who knows what they want, you haven’t been honest with me,” she told him
As Alex tried to defend himself, Alexandra snapped back: “You’ve not tried, I’ve tried, you haven’t, you haven’t made any effort at all.
“You’re distant every opportunity that you can.”
Taking a defiant stance against him, she got up from her seat and told him in no uncertain terms: “I think you’re pathetic, you’ve wasted my time and you’ve wasted your own.
“Shame on you,” she added.
Her words summed up what many people watching had been thinking about the situation...
Despite having called off their relationship, the couple could still be voted winners of ‘Love Island’ 2018.
They will face competition from Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham, Laura Anderson and Paul Knops, Josh Denzel and Kaz Crossley and Megan Barton-Hanson and Wes Nelson in Monday night’s final.
‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.