ITV Just Confirmed That Love Island All Stars Is Coming. Here's Everything We Know So Far

Love Island host Maya Jama Kieron McCarron/ITV/Shutterstock

At long last, the worst-kept secret in TV has been confirmed – Love Island: All Stars is coming.

After months of rumours, ITV finally confirmed the news on Tuesday (5 September), but unfortunately, there’s a bit of a wait in store.

The show won’t be arriving on our screens until 2024, but thankfully, there’s plenty of reality TV to see us through until then (think Married At First Sight UK and ITV’s Big Brother reboot).

Advertisement

In the meantime – what do we know so far about Love Island: All Stars?

What has ITV said so far?

Announcing the news, the show’s executive producer confirmed that the All Stars series is replacing the winter run, which has previously failed to pull in as many viewers as the OG summer version.

Mike Spencer, who is also creative director for ITV’s Lifted Entertainment, said: “We are thrilled to finally confirm that we are making Love Island: All Stars early next year for ITV2 and ITVX.

“It’s set to be a must watch series seeing some of your favourite Islanders from across the years heading back to the stunning South African villa to once again ‘graft’ as their search for love continues. I simply can’t wait.”

Paul Mortimer, ITV2 and ITVBe’s director of reality commissioning, added: “After 10 ratings busting seasons of Love Island on ITV2, we’re delighted to be able to celebrate a decade of the number one dating show on television with the first ever series of Love Island: All Stars.

Advertisement

“Set in our luxurious South African Villa, I know the audience will welcome back some of the most iconic UK Islanders, as they set out in pursuit of love all over again in a brand new version of our worldwide hit.”

Who will be in the series?

Maura Higgins recently landed a role as social ambassador for Love Island USA Peacock via Getty Images

Paul Mortimer, ITV2’s director of reality commissioning, has promised that the All Stars series will feature “some of the most iconic UK islanders” – but who could they be?

As with every Love Island series, the line-up is expected to be announced just days before they head into the villa but speculation is rife as to who could be top of the producers’ wishlist.

Naturally, Maura Higgins – the best bombshell in the history of the show – is a name on everybody’s lips while sources have also claimed Rochelle Humes’ younger sister Sophie Piper and 2017 winner Kem Cetinay might be packing their bags for Cape Town.

Advertisement

Who will present All Stars?

Bosses are yet to confirm who will be on hosting duties, but given Maya Jama’s huge success since taking over from Laura Whitmore, it seems likely that she’ll be at the helm.

When will it air?

The exact start date won’t be announced until the end of the year but given that both winter seasons started in the second week of January, that’s probably when All Stars will begin.

Who has previously returned to the Love Island villa?

Adam Collard Lia Toby via Getty Images

While this is the first series that will be made up solely of ex-contestants, a number of Islanders have previously been given another chance at finding love on the show.

Adam Collard famously appeared in the 2022 series after his debut in 2018, and 2016 star Kady McDermott returned in the most recent summer season.

Advertisement