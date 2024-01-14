Maya Jama with the cast of Love Island: All Stars Joel Anderson/ITV

After a couple of series in 2023 which, let’s face it, never quite managed to hit the heights the show has previously reached, Love Island is pulling out the big guns for its latest winter series.

Launching on Monday night, Love Island is going ahead with its first ever All Stars run, featuring former contestants from across the previous 10 series of Love Island.

While more bombshell arrivals are expected over the course of the series, the 12 contestants who’ll be setting up residence in the South African villa have now been unveiled, featuring some fan favourites and a couple of surprises.

Before Love Island: All Stars gets underway on Monday night at 9pm on ITV2, here’s the new line-up...

Georgia Harrison

Georgia Harrison is back for a second series of Love Island Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Season three, fifth place

Since the villa: Georgia was previously a cast member on TOWIE, and has gone on to appear in the reality shows The Challenge and Ex On The Beach. She also fronted a documentary about revenge porn, after her ex-partner Stephen Bear was

She says: “As much as this year has been amazing, it’s been heavy at times and pretty serious with all of my campaigning work.

“This is the last year of my 20s so I want to go in the villa and have some fun and hopefully meet someone that I can fall in love with. I’m lucky in the sense that I’ve got everything in my life that I could possibly wish for, apart from love.”

Toby Aromolaran

Toby Aromolaran made the final of Love Island first time around Joel Anderson/ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island history: Series seven, second place

Since the villa: Toby was a semi-pro footballer before joining love Island, and returned to the sport after the show ended. More recently, he competed in another Love Island spin-off, Love Island Games, with a host of other contestants.

He says: “I’m single and Love Island worked for me the first time. I had a good relationship and fell in love. If I’m single and Love Island is an opportunity for me, how could you turn down the chance to find love again?!

“It’s a running joke with my family and friends that for me to find something serious with a girl,I would need to go on Love Island. They call it my version of a dating app. My family are so supportive and are just waiting for me to bring another girl home from the villa.”

Kaz Kamwi

Kaz Kamwi was a fan-favourite during her initial series of Love Island Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Series seven, fourth place

Since the villa: Kaz competed in – and won – the singing competition Celebrity Karaoke Club on ITV2.

She says: “To be totally honest, I actually really want to find love. I had a great time last series but I want to have an even better time.

“[My most memorable moment] has to be coming out with my best friend for life, Liberty. The memories I loved and treasure the most are more often than not the ones with Lib.

“We always laugh about the moment we first met when we couldn’t open the champagne, to this day we still remember it and when we go out, we just look at each other and laugh.”

Chris Taylor

Barbie's very own Chris Taylor is returning to the Love Island villa Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Series five

Since the villa: You may have recently seen Chris in a quick cameo in the Barbie movie.

He says: “Last time I was only there for 15 days, so I want to do it and enjoy it all again. I am 33 now and getting on a bit – I am getting ear hair! It would be nice to have a girl to keep my ears trimmed for me!

“I am going to try very hard to not get pied as many times as I did last time. I managed to get pied six times in 15 days, which has got to be a world record. I am going to make better decisions which will probably end up transitioning into worse decisions.”

Georgia Steel

We can't wait to find out if Georgia Steel is still as "loyal" as ever Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Series four

Since the villa: Georgia has been racking up reality TV appearances, including Celebs Go Dating, Ex On The Beach, Celebrity Antiques Road Trip (????) and the aforementioned Love Island Games. She also appeared in the documentary The Football Fraudster, in which she spoke about being conned by a former partner.

She says: “I’m 25, I have a house, a cat, a nice car – I have everything in life but a boyfriend, so why not give it as go.

“I feel like going in this time it’ll be nice because we have all gone through similar experiences, I think that’ll create an instant connection.”

Anton Danyluk

Anton Danyluk first appeared on Love Island in 2019 Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Series five, fifth place

Since the villa: Last year, Anton fronted a documentary for the BBC about male body image.

He says: “I think this time with Love Island: All Stars, things will be different, as we all understand what it’s like to go on Love Island and the only thing now missing is finding a partner. I’m really excited at the prospect of it.”

Hannah Elizabeth

Hannah Elizabeth was a finalist on Love Island's very first series Joel Anderson/ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island history: Series one, second place

Since the villa: After she and partner Jon Clarke got engaged in the Love Island final, they later went their separate ways. She’s now a successful model on OnlyFans.

She says: “I’m returning to the Love Island Villa because I did it eight years ago and what an opportunity I never thought I’d get again.

“I’m not very good at finding love but I had a ball the first time, so I’m going to have a ball again.”

Jake Cornish

Jake Cornish eventually walked away from his series of Love Island shortly before the final Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Series seven, walked

Since the villa: After leaving the show, Jake made a surprise move into acting, as well as starting his own business.

He says: “I have definitely matured in the two years since first being on the show. I look at things differently and respond differently.

“When it comes to people’s opinions, I don’t sit on the fence anymore. That is my way of life now, so I will take that into the villa.”

Demi Jones

Demi Jones Joel Anderson/ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island history: Series six, third place

Since the villa: Since the show came to an end, Demi has candidly shared her health journey on social media, after being diagnosed with thyroid cancer in 2021. She has since been given the “all clear”.

She says: “I am ready again to find love. I lost a lot of confidence with my health issues over the last couple of years but I’ve been smashing the gym this year, finding my confidence again and I’ve got it back. So, let’s find a man!”

Luis Morrison

Luis Morrison was another of the first season's Islanders Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Series one, fourth place

Since the villa: He and former partner Cally Beach became the first Love Island couple to welcome a child, which they did in 2017. The pair eventually parted ways in 2018.

He says: “I’m a lot older and wiser, so I know what I am getting myself into. I don’t have a game plan at all – I am an open book so I will go with the flow and see what happens.”

Liberty Poole

Liberty Poole was a stand-out during her season of Love Island Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Series seven, walked

Since the villa: Liberty went straight from Love Island to Dancing On Ice, where she finished in ninth place. She also competed on Love Island Games last year.

She says: “I always wear my heart on my sleeve but seem to end up getting hurt. I often say I’ll have my guard up but I’ll probably get in there and fall in love after a week.

“I’m always just quite tunnel vision when it comes to love, if I really like someone I can’t multitask!”

Mitchel Taylor

Mitchel Taylor is back after competing in last year's summer series Joel Anderson/ITV

Love Island history: Series 10, fifth place

Since the villa: To be fair to Mitchel, he only took part in Love Island last year, so he’s not had much time between series.

He says: “I went in with my heart on my sleeve the first time and got hurt and this time I am just going in to enjoy myself and if a connection happens, a connection happens.

