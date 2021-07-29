If you’ve made plans for Thursday night, cancel them – there’s a recoupling you’re not going to want to miss on Love Island. Drama is guaranteed as the boys return from Casa Amor, and the original Islanders are forced to decide whether to stay in their pairings, or couple up with one of the newcomers. And it’s fair to say things are not looking good for Liam Reardon and Millie Court, as he continues to get to know Lillie Haynes ahead of the recoupling.

ITV Lillie and Liam kiss ahead of tonight's Love Island recoupling

Fans have seen the pair grafting in the second villa, despite Liam’s blossoming romance with Mille. In scenes from tonight’s show, Liam will tell Lillie: “It’s been hard to compare the both of you because I’ve known Millie longer. “You make me feel a very good way. I do feel a certain way when I’m around you.” She asks him: “So, I’m doing something right?” and he replies: “You are doing something right.” The pair then share a kiss, before she tells him: “That’s exactly what I wanted.”

ITV The Islanders all have decisions to make about their futures

He later discusses the decision with Toby Aromolaran and Tyler Cruickshank, after Tyler shared a bed with Clarisse Juliette, despite being coupled up with Kaz Kamwi, while Toby has been sharing with Mary Bedford, despite being coupled up with Abigail Rawlings. Toby tells his friends: “Right now the only one who could take Abi off her spot is Mary”, while Tyler says: “If you were to ask me right now, I couldn’t give you an answer, man.” However, Liam says: “I see more of a future with Millie, more than I see one with Lillie.” The future also looks uncertain for Teddy Soares and Faye Winter, following Wednesday night’s episode, which saw the main villa sent a picture postcard depicting what their partners had been up to while living in Casa Amor. Viewers took issue with the fact producers had painted Teddy in a bad light by choosing to show the girls a photo of him and Clarisse Juliette kissing during a game of dares.

ITV Faye has been chatting to Sam after being led to believe Teddy hasn't been loyal to her