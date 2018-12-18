ITV

We’ve all been suffering from ‘Love Island’ withdrawal for the last five long months, but bosses gifted us the perfect early Christmas present on Monday night in the form of a festive reunion. The special episode brought together some of the most memorable contestants from this year’s series, and for those glorious 90 minutes, it was like we had been transported back to the summer. There were Brexit blunders, blazing rows and screams of “I’m loyal, babes”, as the gang spent a long weekend in a country retreat. Here’s our favourite moments... 1. Even meeting Nigel Farage hadn’t brought Hayley up to date on Brexit affairs

Hayley Hughes giving up to date information on Brexit is just as good as you imagined #LoveIslandReunionpic.twitter.com/idYiwTNQI4 — Gully Burrows (@gullyburrows93) December 17, 2018

2. Sam’s eyebrows had a reunion of their very own

Great to see after a long hot summer Sam’s eyebrows have been reunited just in time for Christmas 🎄 #LoveIslandReunionpic.twitter.com/BWhNiMSxGq — Colton Wood (@SearchableColt) December 17, 2018

3. Samira brought her A-game facial expressions

4. As well as channelling her inner Ariana when chatting about her ex Frankie

5. Everyone was shook that Adam and Zara were still together given how much drama he caused on the show

If I’m being honest I’m VERY shock Adam and Zara are still together #LoveIslandReunion — Nikki (@NikkiFagbemi) December 17, 2018

6. The lengths Ellie went to in order to look good in front of her ex Charlie did not go unnoticed

Ellie’s glow up has been phenomenal — 🎈 (@bilzyb) December 17, 2018

7. We got to see the Do Bits Society’s AGM

8. And there was celebration as Dr Alex was finally made an official DBS member

Oh my god they brought the fucking Do Bits Society back and Alex is in it fuck yesss #LoveIslandReunion — Lauren loves Roadtrip❤ (@laurenxfovvs) December 17, 2018

9. Paul’s velvet trousers were, a choice

WHAT ARE THOSE VELVET TROUSERS THAT PAUL IS WEARING? #LoveIslandReunionpic.twitter.com/o9hHgQtIqp — Becca 🌹🌹🌹 (@bexielou) December 17, 2018

10. Georgia turned up and was, of course, an absolute nightmare

Isn't Christmas such a lovely, happy, joyful time of year? Er... NO!



Not when Georgia and Sam are around. Don't miss Love Island: The Christmas Reunion, Monday at 9pm on @itv2. pic.twitter.com/FObp9pEYKF — Love Island (@LoveIsland) December 15, 2018

11. And as Sam and Georgia went head-to-head, everyone gathered at the door to listen like they were on an episode of ‘Friends’

NBC

12. Jack’s reactions were particularly priceless

13. Despite all the accusations levelled against her, Georgia was still using her favourite catchphrase

Georgia’s brain:



Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it

Don’t say it



Georgia: I am loyal #LoveIsland⁠ ⁠⁠ ⁠ #LoveIslandReunion⁠ ⁠⁠ — Missguided (@Missguided) December 17, 2018

14. Ellie and Charlie’s row was equally explosive, and it seems many people were not buying his version of events

Charlie calling Ellie aggressive because she called him out on his shit: classic gaslighting fuckboy move. Him and Georgia can both get in the bin. #LoveIslandReunion — MerryChristmasToAllAndToAllAGoodnight-Jo (@brayfordbird) December 17, 2018

15. Then this happened, and everyone was just like ‘WTF?’

16. Cue a welcome return for Jack’s impeccable Eyal impression

17. As former couple Laura and Paul had a chat, she attempted to convince everyone she was totally cool with the situation, but not everyone was convinced

18. Jack and Dani were suitably hilarious as they cooked a Christmas dinner for the gang,

Jack: *shoves stuffing up a turkey’s bum*

Dani: aww is it nice in there?!



I CAN’T BREATHE #loveisland — Charla (@Charlaface) December 17, 2018

19. And while we know she probably hasn’t seen him for a few months, we weren’t expecting Hayley to forget who Dr Alex was, especially when she was just sat metres away from him

20. Caroline Flack then arrived to throw some serious shade at Charlie, buying him a snake in a can as a Christmas present