Four ‘Love Island’ contestants were brutally dumped from the show as the latest twist aired on Thursday night. Villa love rat Adam Collard found himself packing his bag, along with partner Darylle Sargent and recent newcomers Ellie Jones and Alex Miller.

ITV Darylle and Adam have been dumped from 'Love Island'

The mass elimination was decided after Ellie and Sam Bird, Megan Barton-Hanson and “new Alex”, and Darylle and Adam landed in the bottom three couples of a public vote. As the only single Islanders, Georgia Steel and Wes Nelson were then left to decide which of the six they wanted to steal, with the remaining four sent home. Following Megan’s confession she still had feelings for Wes - despite having dumped him earlier in the week - he then stole her back from Alex, sending him home in the process.

ITV Megan's relationship with Alex has been torn apart thanks to Wes

Georgia, who found herself single on Monday when Josh Denzel ditched her for Kaz Crossley, then decided to form a new couple with Sam, splitting him from partner Ellie. While involved in one of the most dramatic ‘Love Island’ love triangles of the series, Alex said he held no bad feeling towards Wes for recoupling with Megan. “I think I would have won out of the situation with Wes, but that got taken out of all our hands,” he said. “I did say to Wes I would have made the same choice in his position. I didn’t want him to feel bad. I said ‘look mate, you’ve done what you had to do.’ I’ve got nothing against Wes. He’s a cool guy.”

ITV Ellie has left the Island after Georgia chose to recouple with Sam

Meanwhile, Adam admitted he is hoping to rekindle things with previous partner Zara McDermott, despite locking lips with Darylle just days after her departure. “Zara said something along the lines of ‘I’ll be waiting outside, I’ll be waiting with

ten thousand or twenty thousand kisses.’ I do really, really want to see her, I’m excited for that,” he said. “I want to see Zara. That is my priority now. I was ready to come out, especially when I knew I had feelings for Zara.” However, after witnessing what he has been up to since she left, Adam may have a tough job convincing Zara to take him back... ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.