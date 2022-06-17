Ekin-Su And Jay's Terrace Antics On Love Island Have Obviously Lit Up Twitter

Love Island aired a moment for its history books on Thursday night, as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger were seen crawling across a terrace to steal a kiss behind Davide Sanclimenti’s back.
Ekin-Su has been with Davide since the last recoupling but had her head turned by new bombshell Jay when he arrived in the villa earlier this week.
In scenes reminiscent of a Mission Impossible film during the most recent episode of the ITV2 reality show, Ekin-Su instructed Jay to meet her on the outdoor terrace, which they then both crawled across to avoid being seen by their fellow Islanders.
The pair then proceeded to do the same the following evening, which was also aired as part of Thursday’s show.
The ridiculous moment, which came days after Ekin-Su’s unexpected emotion at Davide not bringing her a morning coffee, lit up social media, where users joked it was “iconic”, “Bafta-worthy” and something for the Love Island hall of fame.
However, Ekin-Su later came to blows with Davide when he asked where she had been, after Gemma Owen and Luca Bish seemingly spotted her with Jay.
Things look set to get even more tense between the pair during Friday’s episode, a preview of which aired on Thursday.
It sees Davide branding Turkish soap star Ekin-Su “an actress” and “a liar” in front of other Islanders, as she tells him not to “show off”.
Love Island continues on Friday at 9pm on ITV2.