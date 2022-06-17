Ekin-Su And Jay's Terrace Antics On Love Island Have Obviously Lit Up Twitter

Love Island aired a moment for its history books on Thursday night, as Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Jay Younger were seen crawling across a terrace to steal a kiss behind Davide Sanclimenti’s back.

Ekin-Su has been with Davide since the last recoupling but had her head turned by new bombshell Jay when he arrived in the villa earlier this week.

In scenes reminiscent of a Mission Impossible film during the most recent episode of the ITV2 reality show, Ekin-Su instructed Jay to meet her on the outdoor terrace, which they then both crawled across to avoid being seen by their fellow Islanders.

The pair then proceeded to do the same the following evening, which was also aired as part of Thursday’s show.

The ridiculous moment, which came days after Ekin-Su’s unexpected emotion at Davide not bringing her a morning coffee, lit up social media, where users joked it was “iconic”, “Bafta-worthy” and something for the Love Island hall of fame.

Ekin-Su providing Megan Barton-Hanson and Maura Higgins levels of iconic behaviour #LoveIsland — Regan Okey (@reganokey) June 16, 2022

Nah but Ekin-Su really put herself in the hall of fame with this shit 😂 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/F127NDxcUW — Adam (@FGRAdam) June 16, 2022

EKIN SU CRAWLING IS AN ICONIC MOMENT. WE ARE WITNESSING LOVE ISLAND HISTORY. #loveisland — Murad Merali (@MuradMerali) June 16, 2022

Ekin-su is her own producer #loveisland — Ambs (@AmberRoseGill) June 16, 2022

nah jay and ekin su are hilarious to watch, crawling again??? #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/pqbCJhRfSY — 𝓮 (@minstrivia) June 16, 2022

⚠️ EKIN SU REDUCED TO CRAWLING AFTER SUFFERING SERIOUS BACK ISSUE FROM CARRYING THIS SEASON ⚠️ #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/SVfrDOeUdw — clownery (@yuhthebarb) June 16, 2022

“i don’t think ekin would do that”

Ekinsu and Jay :#LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/IADJsOPXnP — 🎀 m a c y 🎀 (@macy_odonnellx) June 16, 2022

This whole crawling onto the terrace saga might be one of love island’s best moments, I’m actually crying. “she ain’t in the fucking fridge is she” #loveisland — sᴜᴘᴇʀ ᴛᴠ (@superTV247) June 16, 2022

Ekin su crawling round the villa is my favourite thing. Nah how has she become the star of the show? #LoveIsland — Gloria Ackerman (@GloriaExplorer_) June 17, 2022

However, Ekin-Su later came to blows with Davide when he asked where she had been, after Gemma Owen and Luca Bish seemingly spotted her with Jay.

Things look set to get even more tense between the pair during Friday’s episode, a preview of which aired on Thursday.

It sees Davide branding Turkish soap star Ekin-Su “an actress” and “a liar” in front of other Islanders, as she tells him not to “show off”.

YOU ARE A LIAR, ACTRESS GO THE FUCK OUT 😭 #loveisland pic.twitter.com/sgAozWDZkM — 🖤 (@jcvtaro) June 16, 2022

