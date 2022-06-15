For the first time ever, Love Island has partnered with eBay in a bid to promote sustainable fashion. This season, islanders are wearing second-hand clothes, with a shared wardrobe situated in the new villa.
The new move highlights a tone shift for the show, considering it previously partnered with I Saw It First and alumni have gone on to be brand ambassadors for the likes of Boohoo, Pretty Little Thing and Asos.
The collaboration comes as research from eBay highlights that UK shoppers are becoming increasingly aware of fast fashion. A fifth (20%) of Brits say they buy more second-hand fashion compared to two years ago and on average, they reckon 16% of their wardrobes are made up of pre-loved clothes.
If done right, the partnership could really be a game-changer. Love Island is big business in the world of fashion, with online fashion sales growing by more than a tenth while the reality show ran last summer.
Though we’re all for sustainable fashion in theory, viewers have mixed opinions about the outfits this year. While some people are loving the eco-conscious clothes, others aren’t too impressed.
For me, it seems like the contestants don’t seem to have a sense of personal style compared to contestants from earlier seasons. Could this because they’re wearing clothes they don’t like?
Here’s what the public think about the new looks.
Some people think the outfits don’t look great
Others, however, are loving the eBay outfits
Though the show promotes sustainability, some have pointed out that the adverts don’t
Clearly it’s a start, but Love Island (and the rest of us) haven’t quite nailed perfect, sustainable fashion yet.