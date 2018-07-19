‘Love Island’ Fans React To Claims Georgia Steel And Sam Bird Have Quit The Villa

‘Love Island’ is ending in 11 days time, but the drama isn’t slowing down and according to the latest reports, one couple has now quit the villa.
On Wednesday night, it was reported Georgia Steel and Sam Bird have decided to leave the show, and while these reports have not been confirmed, fans are speculating about what it could mean for the series.
When contacted by HuffPost UK, ITV declined to comment on the alleged exit and the contents of tonight’s show remain under wraps but we do know that there will be a recoupling.
And while the news remains unconfirmed, this definitely hasn’t stopped fans from discussing the alleged exit…
Georgia and Sam haven’t had the easiest of weeks and recently drew criticism for choosing to keep their places on the show by agreeing to split - despite previously claiming to be “loyal” to each other.
Earlier in the series, Niall Aslam decided to leave of his own accord for “personal reasons” and later opened up about his Asperger Syndrome. Weeks later, Samira Mighty also chose to leave, to pursue her relationship with Frankie Foster.
Dani Dyer and Jack Fincham are current favourites to win the series - and the £50,000 prize that comes with the crown - when the final takes place on Monday 30 July.
‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm.