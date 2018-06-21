The contestants will be joined by another newcomer as the 25-year-old personal trainer descends on the Island during Thursday’s episode.

The ‘Love Island’ villa has been far from a peaceful place following the fallout from Ellie Brown and Zara McDermott’s arrivals , but things are about to be shaken up once more by new boy Sam Bird.

And his arrival could bring with it some good news for one of the only two singletons left on the show, Samira Mighty, as Sam has admitted he already has the hots for her.

“All the girls in there are beautiful,” he said. “It’s still early days so they’re all fair game. I’d go for Georgia, Samira and then the two new ones – Zara and Ellie.

“I’m definitely looking for love,” he added.

It seems Sam isn’t afraid to ruffle a few feathers among the lads either, and is expecting to clash with lothario Adam Collard.

“Initially as a new person I’m going to respect the bro code,” he said. “But if I do get on with someone, and it feels right, then I don’t really feel like they’ve known each other long enough. It’s not a problem to step on toes at this point. But I would do it the right way and be a gentleman.

“I think I’ll get along with Jack well. Alex seems very cool. He’s obviously struggling a bit, but I’ll be the new boy and maybe he can be my wingman.”