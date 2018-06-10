The ‘Love Island’ contestants have only just waved goodbye to the first dumpee of the series, but they’re about to say hello to three more, as a bunch of newbies walk into the villa.

Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 reality series will see Charlie, Josh and Megan join the fun and drama of life on the Island.

And after Adam pied-off Kendall for recent newcomer Rosie, it looks like there could be more upset in store, as the new trio have got their eyes on some Islanders who are already coupled up.

Ahead of their entrance, let’s get to know them a little better...

Charlie Frederick