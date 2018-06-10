The ‘Love Island’ contestants have only just waved goodbye to the first dumpee of the series, but they’re about to say hello to three more, as a bunch of newbies walk into the villa.
Sunday’s episode of the ITV2 reality series will see Charlie, Josh and Megan join the fun and drama of life on the Island.
And after Adam pied-off Kendall for recent newcomer Rosie, it looks like there could be more upset in store, as the new trio have got their eyes on some Islanders who are already coupled up.
Ahead of their entrance, let’s get to know them a little better...
Charlie Frederick
Age: 23
From: Plymouth
Occupation: Model
He says: “I’m all about mates and morals. If a girl sees a lad having a good time with their mates, they’ll be attracted to that. They want to see a guy having a good time with their mates. I’m looking to make pals.”
Claim to fame? “No, I’m a plain Jane!”
Josh Denzel
Age: 26
From: North London
Occupation: Social media host
He says: “I fancy Hayley and Georgia. And as someone fresh to the villa, I’m very excited to meet any other newbies.”
Claim to fame? You may recognise Josh for presenting videos for website LADBible.
Megan Barton Hanson
Age: 24
From: Essex
Occupation: Model
She says: “I like Niall and Eyal. Niall is perfection – I have a thing for mouths and he has such a good mouth. Normally I go for older guys but both of them are so attractive. I’m quite spiritual and I like yoga and I think Eyal has more to him that I want to discover.”
Claim to fame? “I was on the cover of 66 magazine – that’s the best thing I’ve achieved so far. I’ve been DM’d by the odd celeb. And I dated a footballer once – I’m not naming names though.”
‘Love Island’ continues on Sunday at 9pm on ITV2.