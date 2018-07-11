‘Love Island’ has only just welcomed two new arrivals, but things are about to get even more cramped with the addition of another one. New bombshell Alexandra Cane is set to enter the villa during Wednesday’s episode of the ITV2 reality series, and her entrance could spell trouble for Kaz Crossley.

ITV Alexandra Cain is set to arrive on 'Love Island'

The 27-year-old make-up artist from Hertfordshire has laid out her intentions, revealing she’s probably going to try stealing Josh Denzel from Kaz. “I’m setting my sights on Josh,” she said. “He is so my type looks-wise.” She also admitted Dr Alex George could be a “good match” for her. “I feel like we’d have some really in depth conversations, I’m knowledgeable, he is knowledgeable,” she said. “Hopefully I can bring out his personality a bit. I’d like to get to know him.”

ITV Kaz and Josh have only just made their relationship official

And while she’s not scared about making her mark in the villa, Alexandra says she is hoping to form bonds with the girls. “With girls, I am protective, I do like to give advice,” she said.“I’m going to have to tread on somebody’s toes at this stage. “I want to be as respectful as I can, I know I won’t always please everybody but I hope I create some good friendships in the villa.” Last night’s episode saw the arrival of new boys Kieran Nicholls and Idris Virgo, with Kieran paying particular attention to Kaz. Josh and Kaz have only just made their relationship official, but between Kieran and Alexandra, will it be derailed? ‘Love Island’ continues tonight at 9pm on ITV2.