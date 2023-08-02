Love Island's Final Week Racked Up Even More Ofcom Complaints

The final two couples, Whitney and Lochan and Sammy and Jess, with Love Island host Maya Jama as the winners were announced Matt Frost/ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island racked up over 1,100 Ofcom complaints in its final week, it has been revealed.

The ITV2 reality show came to an end on Monday night, with Jess Harding and Sammy Root crowned winners during the live final.

The result proved a shock to many, as Whitney Adebayo and Lochan Nowacki were had long been predicted to win the series.

The TV watchdog has confirmed in its weekly audience report that it received 219 complaints about the final episode, with The Mirror reporting that the majority relate to the result.

Last Tuesday’s episode also attracted 913 complaints, which The Mirror also claimed most related to Mitch Taylor’s treatment of Abi Moores during the ‘Grafties’ awards ceremony, which saw the Islanders pick up gongs in a number of categories like ‘Flirtiest Performance’ and ‘WTF? Moment’.

Ofcom will now assess the complaints before deciding whether to investigate, as is standard procedure.

Mitch made a number of comments about Abi during the Grafties TV/Shutterstock

Earlier in the series, the regulator received 957 complaints about the Movie Night episode, “the majority of complaints related to alleged bullying towards Scott from the other islanders”.

Disgruntled viewers also contacted the watchdog over Molly Marsh’s return to the villa.

On Tuesday, Love Island published the voting figures for the final, which revealed there was only 7.7% between the top two couples.

Jess and Sammy won 34.57% of the public vote during voting across Sunday and Monday, while runners-up Whitney and Lochan secured 26.85%.

Third-placed Ella Thomas and Tyrique Hyde claimed 24.21%, while Molly Marsh and Zach Noble were fourth with 14.37%.