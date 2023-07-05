Love Island Attracts Nearly 400 Complaints Over This Controversial Moment

Molly Marsh returned to the Love Island villa as part of Casa Amor earlier this week ITV/Shutterstock

Love Island has been hit with nearly 400 Ofcom complaints over Molly Marsh’s controversial return to the reality show.

Last Friday, it was confirmed that the former Islander would re-enter the villa as part of this year’s Casa Amor twist, despite being dumped from the show earlier in the series.

Many fans expressed their frustration on social media after her return was revealed, and it has now been revealed that TV watchdog Ofcom has been hit with 372 complaints about the stunt, The Sun reported.

The regulator will now assess all the complaints, as is standard procedure, before deciding or not whether to investigate. However, Molly’s return is highly unlikely to have broken any rules of the broadcasting code.

Molly had been dumped less than three weeks in to this year’s Love Island, when returning series two Islander Kady McDermott decided to steal her partner, Zachariah Noble.

Her return sparked plenty of reaction on Twitter at the time:

The fact that Molly was dumped, went on Aftersun, had a chance to watch herself back, gauge the public’s thoughts/opinions, check her IG, get an agent & be invited back for Casa is wild to me. The most privileged position any Islander (in the show’s history) can be in #loveisland — Will Njobvu (@will_njo) July 2, 2023

#loveIsland complained to ofcom about love island bringing molly back. Sorry but it's not fair that she got to go on aftersun, see her family rewatch everything and know what the public think about her then come back to do it again so soon. Yes i am a hater. pic.twitter.com/9x7BOnJ5Pt — holly🍐 (@hollyneto) June 30, 2023

Me calling OFCOM because they decided to bring back Molly #loveisland pic.twitter.com/8aBrHheAbH — H 🇦🇪🇵🇰🏳️🌈 (@paki1997__) June 30, 2023

Made a complaint to ofcom. Why the hell is Molly back ?????🙄 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/KJFJWwAQar — MayChan. (@mayowa_xo) June 30, 2023

While Molly is the first Islander to re-enter their series for Casa Amor, she’s far from the first to enjoy a second stint in the villa.

Current Islander Kady first appeared on the ITV2 programme in 2016, and the most recent winter series saw the arrival of Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters, who first found fame on the Aussie version of the show.

Controversial star Adam Collard has also enjoyed two stays in the Mallorca villa, while Malin Andersson made an iconic return to confront her ex-lover Terry Walsh in 2016.