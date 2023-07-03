Love Island Fans Really Can't Agree On Molly's Return To The Villa

Molly Marsh has returned to the Love Island villa ITV/Shutterstock

Molly Marsh has made Love Island history by returning to the villa for the infamous Casa Amor twist – but not everyone is happy with her comeback.

The 21-year-old was part of this year’s original line-up when the series kicked off last month, but her debut sparked criticism when it was revealed she was an influencer who had previously visited the Mallorca villa.

She was then dumped less than three weeks in, when returning Islander Kady McDermott decided to steal her partner, Zachariah Noble.

While it was early days for Molly and Zachariah, the pair’s relationship had seemed promising until Kady’s shock decision.

Unfortunately, while Molly vowed to wait for her man on the outside, he quickly settled into flirting with Kady and soon tried (and failed) to kiss her.

Sunday night’s episode then confirmed one of the worst-kept secrets in Love Island history, as Molly returned for Casa Amor and wasted no time in confronting her former partner for moving on so quickly.

Zachariah is under fire for his antics in the Villa and Molly is taking no prisoners tonight 👀 #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/EE7XiLmiWc — Love Island (@LoveIsland) July 2, 2023

Viewers weren’t overly impressed with the decision to bring Molly back though, with podcast host Will Njobvu tweeting:

The fact that Molly was dumped, went on Aftersun, had a chance to watch herself back, gauge the public’s thoughts/opinions, check her IG, get an agent & be invited back for Casa is wild to me. The most privileged position any Islander (in the show’s history) can be in #loveisland — Will Njobvu (@will_njo) July 2, 2023

And plenty of people agreed with him:

This is a big issue! Defeats the purpose of Love Island!!! — D A Y N A 🔮⚡️ (@daynakmua) July 2, 2023

Not just that, she’s also ruined his casa amor experience as he won’t feel he can get to know the other girls. They also won’t feel they can get to know him. Bizarre decision allowing her back 🙄🤦🏼♀️ — Sophie (@Sophie8890) July 3, 2023

Numerous fans also argued the twist is unfair on the Love Island lads:

I’m annoyed for the boys, Molly being there is like going on a stag with your girls mum there #Loveisland — Adookie Goal! (@LazarusKumi) July 2, 2023

letting molly come back during casa is soo weird because it takes the fun away from casa. i feel like i’m watching the molly and zach saga, and that’s not fair on the new girls #loveisland



pic.twitter.com/XMVc16jJPC — olivia (@jwoosangel) July 2, 2023

Molly coming back was the worst decision in love island history tbh. Her return didn’t cause fireworks, even a matchbox has more spark. She’s just not her man. #loveisland — SP🇸🇱 (@septimusajprime) July 2, 2023

One person was pleased at the turn of events, though:

Molly haters out in force 😂 sadddddd …. Glad she’s back! 🔥 🔥 #LoveIsland — Laura_MUFC (@ms_manutd) July 2, 2023

This year’s Love Island got off to a shaky start, with viewing figures for the launch episode dropping by 1 million compared to last summer’s series opener.

Around 1.3m people tuned in to the first instalment. The same episode of the winter series, which took place in South Africa, attracted 1.4 million viewers.

Host Maya Jama later hit back at reports on the figures. Sharing a screenshot of a Bristol Live news story on her Instagram Story, Maya wrote: “The papers were so quick to report viewers being low, but they honeys were watching online.

“This season is elite, thank you very much.”

While Molly is the first Islander to re-enter their series for Casa Amor, she’s far from the first to enjoy a second stint in the villa.

Current Islander Kady first appeared on the ITV2 programme in 2016 and the most recent winter series saw the arrival of Jessie Wynter and Aaron Waters, who found fame on the Aussie version of the show.

Controversial star Adam Collard has also enjoyed two stays in the Mallorca villa while Malin Andersson made an iconic return to confront her ex lover Terry Walsh in 2016.

