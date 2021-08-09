Love Island Newbie Priya Names Boris Johnson As Her Top Celeb Crush And... Sorry, What?!

Love Island newcomer Priya Gopaldas has raised eyebrows with an admission about her ultimate “celebrity crush”. The 23-year-old medical student was announced as a late addition to the villa on Sunday, alongside fellow bombshell Aaron Simpson. Speaking ahead of her arrival, she was asked which celebrity she’d describe as 100% her type on paper, choosing – above every other famous man in the world – Boris Johnson. Conceding it was a “very strange answer”, Priya explained: “I have a soft spot for him.”

ITV/ANDY RAIN/POOL/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Priya says Boris Johnson is her ultimate celeb crush

“It’s the confidence but he is a total sweetheart on the inside and that’s what I like in a boy,” she continued. But she wasn’t done there, insisting: “He’s the prime minister, very driven but then on the inside he’s a cuddly bear. I also love his blond hair, that does it for me!” Thanks to her bold admission, Priya managed to cause quite a stir among Love Island fans before she’d even set foot in the villa…

New Love Island bombshell Priya Gopaldas - who was working in the ICU during the pandemic - has said her celebrity crush is Boris Johnson 🥴 — Cydney Yeates (@cydneyyeates) August 8, 2021

Dying that one of the #LoveIsland bombshells says her crush is Boris Johnson???? pic.twitter.com/d1CxUWsVye — Rosaleen (@olenskae) August 8, 2021

I was really excited for the new girl Priya to spice things up then I found out her celeb crush was Boris Johnson ….. IS SHE OKAY #LoveIslandpic.twitter.com/D9DXJYRnru — Geraldyn Kissi (@GeraldynKissi) August 8, 2021

apparently new bombshell Priya’s celebrity crush is Boris Johnson … when’s the next vote 😭 #LoveIsland — beth 🧩 (@__bethmulligan) August 8, 2021

I was so happy hearing that a nurse was going in till I heard she fancies Boris. You can leave the villa now thanks. https://t.co/gyuV0bmakq — Danni Dyer (@hellodannidyer) August 8, 2021

As if #LoveIsland viewers haven’t been through enough, one of tonight’s bombshells has a massive crush on Boris Johnson. When will we know peace? pic.twitter.com/Yr2A4gRzqH — Natasha Preskey (@NatashaPreskey) August 8, 2021

Idk why Priya’s going into the villa.. Boris Johnson isn’t there babe x https://t.co/GlUEwIxWWN — Emily (@EmilyRojewska) August 8, 2021

Priya really said her celeb crush is Boris Johnson and thought the tl would let that slide 😂 #loveisland — deemalila (@deemalila) August 8, 2021

Priya also admitted that she’s keen to get to know Toby better when she finally gets to the villa. “I think the person I’ll get along the most with is Toby because we’ve got a lot in common,” she said. “I think he doesn’t take himself too seriously. “I think I’ll get along really well with Liam and Jake as well. I love meeting new people and going out with friends. As much as I love girls, the boy aspect of it as well is going to be really fun.” Meanwhile, footballer Aaron says he considers either Chloe or Mary to be his type.

