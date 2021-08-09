Love Island Newbie Priya Names Boris Johnson As Her Top Celeb Crush And... Sorry, What?!

Love Island newcomer Priya Gopaldas has raised eyebrows with an admission about her ultimate “celebrity crush”.
The 23-year-old medical student was announced as a late addition to the villa on Sunday, alongside fellow bombshell Aaron Simpson.
Speaking ahead of her arrival, she was asked which celebrity she’d describe as 100% her type on paper, choosing – above every other famous man in the world – Boris Johnson.
Conceding it was a “very strange answer”, Priya explained: “I have a soft spot for him.”
“It’s the confidence but he is a total sweetheart on the inside and that’s what I like in a boy,” she continued.
But she wasn’t done there, insisting: “He’s the prime minister, very driven but then on the inside he’s a cuddly bear. I also love his blond hair, that does it for me!”
Thanks to her bold admission, Priya managed to cause quite a stir among Love Island fans before she’d even set foot in the villa…
Priya also admitted that she’s keen to get to know Toby better when she finally gets to the villa.
“I think the person I’ll get along the most with is Toby because we’ve got a lot in common,” she said. “I think he doesn’t take himself too seriously.
“I think I’ll get along really well with Liam and Jake as well. I love meeting new people and going out with friends. As much as I love girls, the boy aspect of it as well is going to be really fun.”
Meanwhile, footballer Aaron says he considers either Chloe or Mary to be his type.
However, he was quick to add that he doesn’t have “all my eggs in one basket”.
Sunday night’s instalment of Love Island ended on a cliffhanger with three couples’ spots in the villa hanging in the balance.
Find out which two pairs will be shown the door in Monday’s episode, airing at 9pm on ITV2.